Vitamin E Market Speculation: Top Players May Propel Significant Market Change

Global Vitamin E Market to reach USD 2837.3 million by 2027. Global Vitamin E Market is valued approximately USD 2117.3 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.52 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Vitamin E includes anti-inflammatory, efficient moisturization, and antioxidant properties. It acts as a prospective agent to slow the development of mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Vitamin E is also used in several end-use industries involving animal nutrition, functional food & beverages, human nutrition/dietary supplements, and cosmetics. Additionally, the rising demand for organic ingredients in cosmetic products will have a positive impact on the growth of vitamin E market. Due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle problems such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and diabetes, consumers are focusing more on health and wellbeing. This has influenced consumer food preferences and knowledge of natural ingredients. As a result, the demand for organically derived vitamins in the end-use sectors is being driven by increased customer preference for natural and clean-label products.

According to a survey conducted by the International Food Information Council Foundation in the United States in 2018, around 70% of consumers are willing to change their product choices to avoid artificial ingredients, and they are also willing to pay more for products that do not contain artificial ingredients. Increasing Research and Development(R&D) activities and new product launches further drive the market growth for Vitamin E. For Instance: Cargill opened its first innovation center in Singapore in June 2019 to respond to evolving customer demands in Asia Pacific in terms of flavour, nutrition, and food safety. Also, in January 2019, Royal DSM announced the creation of a 75/25 joint venture with Nenter & Co., Inc., a Chinese vitamin E producer, for a monetary payment of about USD 156.05 million. The joint venture would purchase, renovate, repair, and operate Nenter’s vitamin E production facilities in China. However, throughout the projection period of 2021-2027, the market’s growth would be hampered by probable adverse effects. Although, growing use of Vitamin E in the treatment of Alzheimer, dementia and diseases presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Vitamin E market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in the usage of natural cosmetics, human nutrition, animal nutrition, and dietary supplements in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period as increasing health concerns such as rising vitamin deficiency & gastrointestinal disease incidences would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vitamin E market across Asia-Pacific region.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Synthetic

Natural

Tocopherol

Tocotrienols

By Application:

Human Nutrition

Functional Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Animal Nutrition

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World