Biofertilizers Market Size Is Expected To Reach $$Million By 2031 | Camson Biotechnologies Limited, National Fertilizer Ltd

The global biofertilizers market is predicted to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.70% during the forecast period due to growing environmental concerns, the popularity of organic food, and the demand for sustainable agricultural practices.

Biofertilizers offer long-term advantages, including increased crop yields and improved soil quality without the use of toxic chemicals. Seed treatment is the largest segment of the market due to the benefits it provides in terms of soil mineralization and nutrient availability. The liquid biofertilizers segment is expected to be the largest in the market due to a longer shelf-life and easier transportation. North America leads the global biofertilizers market due to a high level of awareness regarding organic products in agriculture. The COVID-19 pandemic did not impact the biofertilizers market as heavily as other industries. The market is highly competitive, and local players have an advantage due to better distribution channels and access. Leading market players include Novozymes A/S, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, Rizobacter Argentina SA, and Lallemand Inc.

The leading market players of the global biofertilizers market are Novozymes A/S, Symborg SL, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, Rizobacter Argentina SA, Lallemand Inc., National Fertilizer Ltd, Camson Biotechnologies Limited, National Fertilizer Ltd, Agrinos AS, CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG, Criyagen Agri & Biotech Pvt Ltd, Biomax Naturals, Mapleton Agri Biotech Pty Limited, Agri Life, Valent BioSciences, Varsha Bioscience and Technology India Pvt Ltd., LKB BioFertilizer, Manidharma Biotech Pvt Ltd, Nutramax Laboratories Inc., and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Type(Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers, Phosphate Solubilizing & Mobilizing Biofertilizers, Potassium Solubilizing & Mobilizing Biofertilizers, Other Types)

By Crop Type(Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops)

By Form (Liquid Biofertilizers, Carrier-Based Biofertilizers)

By Mode Of Application(Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Other Modes Of Application)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

