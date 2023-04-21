Functional Pet Food Market Forecast: Top Players Could Cause Major Fluctuations

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Functional Pet Food Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Functional Pet Food Market to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027. The market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Functional pet foods are specialty feed formulations supplemented with natural ingredients that are targeted to provide health benefits for pet. Prebiotics, probiotics omega-3 fatty acids, enzymes and nucleotides are the key important ingredients playing a role in pet animals’ health care. Dental health, weight management digestive health, and immune system boosting are key operational areas of interest for pet owners. Functional pet foods also help in disease prevention and treatment for dogs and cats. Development of personalized and customized functional ingredients is expected to fuel the Functional Pet Food Market .For instance, PetCo’s veterinary diet assist to enhance dogs and cats’ immune systems and promotes healthy fur. Moreover several key players are taking strategic initiatives to expand their presence in the market for instance, in October 2020, Nestl?(C) Purina PetCar invested an estimated USD 450 million to open a new factory in Eden, North Carolina, aimed to meet increasing demand for its nutritious pet foods. Similarly, in May 2021, Scoular launched barley-based protein source for aquaculture and pet food. However, lack of proper regulatory environment may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Whereas, trend of functional dog food is expected to create lucrative growth prospects in the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global Functional Pet Food Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Europe has gained great momentum in the functional pet food market and is likely to develop at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Significant increases in pet ownership in European countries such as Russia, Germany, Spain, and Italy, as well as an increase in pet owners’ spending power, are some of the primary drivers of the functional pet food market growth in Europe.

Major market player included in this report are:

DAR PRO Ingredients

Kerry Group

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

The Scoular Company

Roquette Freres

Isonova Technologies LLC

PDM Group (Prosper De Mulder Ltd)

Nestle Purina PetCare Company

Petcurean Pet Nutrition USA Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Pet:

Dog

Cat

Others

By Source :

Organic

Conventional

By Application :

Bone health

Brain health

Obesity

Heart health

Other

By Distribution Channel:

Pet Stores

Pharmacies

Veterinary Clinics

Online stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World