Epoxy Curing Agent Market Outlook: Big Move Anticipated with Key Players

Global Epoxy Curing Agent Market to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2027. Global Epoxy Curing Agent Market is valued at approximately USD 4.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.84 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Epoxy curing agents cure epoxy resins by interacting with the epoxide groups or by catalytically increasing the self-polymerization of the epoxy group. Epoxy resins are widely utilized in the production of adhesives, sealants, paints, and varnishes, as well as composites. The usage of lightweight materials in many industrial sectors, such as aerospace and automotive, is bolstered by strict regulatory regulations and quality standards. Furthermore, epoxy curing agents are in high demand for the production of printed circuit boards (PCBs), which are widely utilized in a wide range of electronic products, including mobile phones, smartphones, automotive electronics, industrial, and other consumer electronics. As a result, rising demand for epoxy curing agents as a lightweight raw material in a variety of industrial applications will continue to have a substantial impact on market dynamics in the coming years.

Top players of the market are taking strategic initiatives to expand their presence in the market. For instance, In January 2021, Audax Private Equity sold Gabriel Performance Products to Huntsman International LLC, a specialized chemical manufacturer of specialty additives and epoxy curing agents for paints, adhesives, and other applications. In April 2018, Hexion Inc., a chemical business based in the United States, has introduced EPI-REZTM Resin 7720-W-50, a new high-performance epoxy dispersion resin. When combined with the company’s EPIKURETM epoxy curing agent 6870-W-53, the new EPI-REZTM Resin’s performance characteristics, such as excellent corrosion resistance, superior adhesion to metal or concrete, and ease of formulation, are comparable to solvent-borne systems at >50 grams/liter of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). However, Environmental Regulation in European Countries may impede the market growth over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of the global Epoxy Curing Agent Market is segmented for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share due to rising construction industry in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the rapid rise of household income levels across APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

Atul Ltd

BASF SE

Cardolite Corporation

Epochemie – Epoxy Curing Agents

Evonik Industries AG

Hexion

Huntsman International LLC

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd

Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Amines

Polyamides

Anhydrides

Other Types

By Application:

Composites

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Electrical and Electronics

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

