Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Set for Historic Growth: Key Players to Watch Closely

Pharmaceutical intermediates are drugs used as raw materials in the production of bulk drugs. Intermediates can be defined as semi-finished products that are later made into the final products. The Pharmaceutical intermediates market is being driven by increasing cases of chronic diseases, growing demand for pharmaceutical-based medicines in CVD cases, and increased cases of infectious diseases. Moreover, according to World health organization (WHO), the population ageing above 60 years will be around 2 billion by 2050, which will give rise to various chronic diseases therefore the market is expected to boost. For instance, according to revised National Tuberculosis Control Program Report, in 2018, around 4.4 lakh patients died due to tuberculosis in India, that is 29% of the total 1.5 million deaths caused by the disease across the world. Thus, such high prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious diseases is increasing the demand for drugs, eventually showcasing the need of pharmaceutical intermediates. However, uneven prices and strict regulation due to enormous small and medium class manufacturers may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the pharmaceutical intermediates Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing population in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the increasing cases of CVD and chronic diseases in the region

Major market player included in this report are:

Chiracon GmbH

BASF SE

Lonza Group

Evonik Industries AG

Cambrex Corporation

DSM

Aceto

Albemarle Corporation

Vertellus

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

GMP

Non-GMP

By Application:

Antibiotics

Antipyretic Analgesics

Vitamins

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Distributor

Direct Sales

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World