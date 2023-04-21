Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Unprecedented Growth Ahead: Key Players Leading the Way

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2030. Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Roadside vehicle assistance is a service that helps a vehicle’s driver in the event of a crash. This technology provides site support, including on site small electrical and mechanical repair, jump start etc. The Vehicle Roadside Assistance market is being driven by rising number of accidents and vehicle collisions, increased application-based services installations, and growing demand for connectivity solutions in vehicles. Furthermore, due to decreased interest rate on automobiles, customized financial schemes and increased consumer per capita revenue, the car sales are increasing, which in turns boost the roadside assistance market worldwide. However higher cost of roadside assistance services may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing population and increasing car sales in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due increased per capita income and unfavorable weather condition in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Allstate corp

A PLC

Allianz Partners SAS

Falck AS

ARC Europe SA

Best Roadside Service

Generali Group

Good Sam Enterprises LLC

RAC Group (Holdings) Ltd.

Sampo PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Towing

Fuel Delivery

Jump Start/Pull Start

Lockout/ Replacement Key Services

Battery Assistance

Trip Routing/ Navigational Assistance

Winch

Tire Replacement

Other Mechanic Services

By Provider:

Motor Insurance

Independent Warranty

Auto Manufacturer

Automotive Clubs

By Vehicle:

Commercial Vehicle

Light commercial vehicle

Heavy commercial vehicle

Passenger car

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World