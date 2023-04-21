India Medical Gloves Market Size Outlook 2023 And Forecast To 2030 | Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., RFB Latex Limited

Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.4% by 2028, India’s Medical Gloves Market Registers Unwavering Growth

India’s medical gloves market is witnessing significant growth, with a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% projected during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rising demand for diagnostic tests, and a surge in surgical procedures, particularly due to flourishing medical tourism in the country. The COVID-19 outbreak in India also played a significant role in driving the demand for medical gloves to prevent the spread of the virus among frontline healthcare workers. However, concerns regarding medical waste generated by disposable medical gloves may limit market growth.

The demand for disposable medical gloves witnessed a sharp surge during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the segment holding the largest market share due to the need for gloves that are free of contamination. The reusable medical glove segment is also growing rapidly due to increasing concerns surrounding medical waste and its impact on the environment. Hospitals dominate the market among end-users due to the large number of patients approaching hospitals for diagnosis and treatment purposes. The powder-free segment holds the largest market share among the different forms of medical gloves due to their strength and skin-friendly nature.

India Medical Gloves Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the India medical gloves market are Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., RFB Latex Limited, Safeshield India Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Amazing Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., JIT & JIT Gloves., Amigo Surgi-care Pvt. Ltd., Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd., Nulife, Primus Gloves Pvt. Ltd., and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Product Type(Examination, Surgical, Chemotherapy), By Form (Powered, Powder-Free)

By Usage(Disposable, Reusable)

By Raw Material(Latex, Nitrile Rubber, Vinyl Rubber, Polyisoprene, Others)

By End-User(Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Others)

By Region (North India, South India, East India, West India)

