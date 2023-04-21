Nootropics Market Booms Ahead: Key Players Driving Expansion

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Nootropics Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Nootropics Market to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2027. Global Nootropics Market is valued approximately at USD 2.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.50% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Nootropics are supplements and smart drug or psychological enhancers that are taken in order to enhance cognitive functionality, specifically executive functions, motivation, creativity, and memory, in people with great wellbeing. The Nootropics market is being driven by growing demand in health care sectors, growing awareness regarding Nootropics advantages, antidepressants, energy boosters, and anxiety resistance. Furthermore, the acceptance of nootropics as an enhancement is attracting new market players therefore boosting the market. Moreover, the increased demand from sports industry is also driving the market. Furthermore, the new line of vegan nootropic is also gaining traction. For instance, In April 2019, Gaia Herbs, introduced its first vegan nootropic supplements namely Bacopa, Agile Mind, and Nootropic Focus. However, the high cost of the products, strict regulations framework may hinder the market progress over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Nootropics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to favorable government regulations. Moreover, this region exhibits historically great interest in herbal based product which is expected to stimulate product demand in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to high awareness in consumer population for preventive and cognitive health and increasing number of self-directed consumers in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

United Pharmacies

AlternaScript LLC

Cephalon, Inc.

Clarity Nootropics

Nootrobox, Inc.

Onnit Labs LLC

Peak Nootropics

Powder City LLC

Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd

SupNootropic Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By End Use:

Memory Enhancement

Mood & Depression

Sleep & Recovery

Longevity & Anti-aging

Attention & Focus

Anxiety

By Product Type:

Racetams

Ampakines

Choline & Acetylcholine Intermediates

Synthetic B-Vitamin Derived Nootropics

Natural Nootropics

Peptide Nootropics

Smart Drugs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

