Microarray Scanners Market Key Players to Watch in Booming Forecast

Global microarray scanners market is expected to reach $$ billion by 2030. Global Microarray Scanners market is valued approximately at $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Microarray scanners refer to the devices that are used for the measurement of fluorescent areas in a DNA microarray to disclose information about the simultaneous activity of thousands of genes. Microarray scanners are widely being adopted in cellomics, functional biology, gene expression as well as drug discovery research. The global microarray scanners market is being driven by rise in demand for preventive healthcare and rapidly increasing geriatric population. Furthermore, technological advancements will provide new opportunities for the global microarray scanners industry. According to the United Nations (World Population Ageing 2019 Report), geriatric population (65 years or more) is expected to reach more than 1.5 billion by 2050 from nearly 727 million persons in 2020. Such increase in geriatric population is expected to increase the adoption of microarray scanners and is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, strict government regulations may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global microarray scanners market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to factors such as established life sciences and healthcare industries, awareness regarding infectious and chronic diseases, early adoption of advanced products, etc. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to factors such as healthcare sector expansion, research & development in drug development, etc. in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Molecular Devices, LLC

Innopsys, Inc.

Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

Arrayit

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Fluorescence Microarray Scanners

Charge-coupled Devices Microarray Scanners

Colorimetric Microarray Scanners

Others

By Application:

Gene Expression

Drug Discovery

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World