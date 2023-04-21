Laminated Glass Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach A Value Of $ Billion By 2023

Global Laminated Glass Market Projected to Reach USD 30.5 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Increased Use in Various Industries

According to a recent report by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the global laminated glass market was worth USD 20.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% to reach USD 30.5 billion by 2028. The market is being driven by the widespread use of laminated glass in various industries, including automotive, building and construction, electronics, and others, due to its protective properties against the elements.

The report highlights the wide range of applications of laminated glass, such as sound insulation in airports, hotels, and recording studios, and its use as structural glass in glass floors, curtain walls, and glass railings. Laminated glass can also be combined with toughened glass to create bulletproof glass.

The automotive industry accounts for the largest market share, as laminated glass is widely used in automobiles for its higher resistance to breakage, offering passengers greater safety from external attacks or accidents. The expanding production of automobiles presents a lucrative market for laminated glass.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the laminated glass market, driven by increasing construction activities and infrastructural development in emerging economies such as China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam. The region also has a high concentration of automobile manufacturers.

However, the high cost of laminated glass may act as a restraining factor for market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic also had a negative impact on the market, with production and demand declining due to the imposition of lockdowns and supply chain disruptions.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players operating in the global laminated glass market areAGC Inc., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Asahi India Glass Limited, Stevenage Glass Company Ltd, Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Saint-Gobain, Central Glass Co. Ltd, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Fuyao Glass Industry Group, JE Berkowitz, GSC Glass Ltd, Guardian Glass LLC, Xinyi Glass Holdings Co., Ltd, Motherson Group, Webasto Group, Hitachi Chemical Co., Corning Incorporated, Gentex Corporation, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Interlayer (Polyvinyl Butyral, Ionoplast Polymer, Others)

By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Building, And Construction, Electronics, Other End-User Industries)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Apac), Latin America (Latam), Middle East & Africa (Mea)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

