Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Stunning Forecast: Key Players Set for Dominance

Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market's characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies.

Global rapid microbiology testing market is expected to reach $7.1 billion by 2027. Global rapid microbiology testing market is valued approximately at $3.8 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 9.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Rapid microbiology testing refers to the methods and technologies that permit the user to receive results of microbiology test faster as compared to conventional culture-plate methods. Advantages of rapid microbiology testing include high throughput capabilities, ease of use, minimal training requirements, high sensitivity and specificity, easy interfacing capabilities with laboratory information management, etc. The global rapid microbiology testing market is being driven by increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer and increased funding for research and development. Furthermore, growth prospects in emerging countries will provide new opportunities for the global rapid microbiology testing industry. According to the American Cancer Society, 17.0 million new cases of cancer were witnessed in 2018 with 9.5 million deaths across the globe which is expected to reach 27.5 million new cases with 16.3 million deaths by 2040. Such increase in cancer cases is expected to increase the adoption of rapid microbiology testing to enhance the testing methods and is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, high capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global rapid microbiology testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to factors such as prevalence of infectious disease, R&D funding, increased focus for early detection of diseases, etc. Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to factors such as adoption of advanced microbial testing, technological advancements, etc. in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioM?(C)rieux SA

Bruker Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

NEOGEN Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Instruments

Reagents and Kits

Consumables

By Method:

Growth-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing

Cellular component-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing

Nucleic Acid-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing

Viability-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing

By Application:

Clinical Disease Diagnostics

Food & Beverage testing

Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing

Environmental Testing

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Testing

Research Applications

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

