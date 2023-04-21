Rice Husk Ash Market Big Things Ahead: Key Players Share Insights

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Rice Husk Ash Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Rice Husk Ash Market to reach USD 3.48 billion by 2027. Global Rice Husk Ash Market is valued approximately at USD 2.41 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Rice Husk Ash is produced after burning of rice husk, used by many industries such construction, power generation and others as an environmental frienfly raw material. The global Rice Husk Ash market is being driven by recycling nature of the rice husk which promotes sustainable industrial manufacturing. It is also cost effective as compared to other construction raw materials as its manufacturing cost is low, which further acts as an important driving factor. Furthermore, increase in production of rice paddy, safe disposal of ash and the growing construction activities around the world, will provide new opportunities for the global Rice Husk Ash Market. Rice Husk is used in construction industry to make the concrete resistant of chemical penetration For instance, in 2020, Naiknavare Developers announced to launch new housing cluster at ???Dwarka’ township in Pune city of India. Also, in 2021, Sharjah ruler initiated the construction of the Aljada district in the city of Sharjah which will contain large 16 buildings. However, unregulated disposal systems causes harm to environment and lack of awareness among the industries may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The important regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are analyzed for the regional analysis of the global Rice Husk Ash Market. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to growing awareness about sustainable manufacturing, favorable government initiatives, increase in production of rice crops, increase in end-use industries such rubber, power and others along with the infrastructural development in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

KRBL Limited

Yihai Kerry Kerry Investments Co., Ltd.

JASORIYA RICE MILL

Rescon (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Agrasen rice mill

J M Biotech Pvt Ltd.

Astrra Chemicals.

The Agrilectric Companies

VIET DELTA.

Shreenidhi Bio Agric Extracts

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Building & Construction

Steel Industry

Silica

Ceramics & Refractory

Rubber

By Silica Content:

80-84%

85-89%

90-94%

Greater than 95%

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

