Europe Dental Implants Market Size Is Expected To Rise At A CAGR Of To Reach US$ Bn By 2031

Projected Revenue of Europe Dental Implants Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2028: Rising Geriatric Population and Growing Need for Aesthetic Dentistry Driving Market Growth

According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the Europe dental implants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, reaching USD 2.5 billion by 2028, up from USD 1.4 billion in 2021. The market growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing geriatric population and demand for aesthetic dentistry to preserve dental health and appearance. However, the high cost of dental implant surgeries and associated complications may hinder market growth.

Europe’s strong dental healthcare system, increasing prevalence of oral health issues, and the availability of improved implant products have contributed to rising demand for dental implants. The market is segmented into titanium and zirconium implants, with titanium implants being the most popular due to biocompatibility and ease of use. The United Kingdom accounts for the largest market share, followed by France and Germany.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the market due to the high risk of viral transmission during dental implant procedures, resulting in a decrease in demand.

The leading market players of the Europe dental implants market are3D Diagnostix, Botiss Biomaterials, 3D Med, Bredent, A.B. Dental, Blue Sky Bio, ADIN Dental Implant Systems, Bicon Dental Implants, Easy System Implant, Zimmer Biomet, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Part (Fixture, Abutment)

By Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants)

By Country (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

