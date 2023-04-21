Children Entertainment Centers Market Industry Leaders Speak Out on Market’s Explosive Growth

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Children Entertainment Centers Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.
Global Children Entertainment Centers Market to reach USD 16.07 billion by 2027.Global Children Entertainment Centers Market is valued approximately USD 9.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Children’s entertainment centers are leisure services that enable the entertainment of children with physical games and other fun inducing services. The constant development of new entertainment centers for children with their family to spend quality time, the addition of food & beverage, gaming zone, DIY options, family games, AR and VR games and other means of recreation are major factor for the growth of the market. They are also desired for hosting private celebrations such as corporate parties, family gathering, community events, birthday parties, and personal achievement celebrations. Above mentioned factors, coupled with rising urban population and changing lifestyle with overall development of the child, are driving the Children Entertainment Centers market. Rising disposable income, with more expenditure on leisure activities and rise of nuclear families is also propelling the market further.
Many new entertainment centers are coming up worldwide. Nintendo, a video game making company, is foraying into theme parks with creating Super Mario theme park in Japan in 2021. Wonderla Holidays is also re-imagining the entire business model, including an enterprise-wide digital transformation that would impact customer experiences in both virtual as well as physical scenarios. The pandemic has led to shut down of many entertainment centers, in some cases permanently too. This issue may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing demand for physical children entertainment centers act as an opportunity for Children Entertainment Centers Market in subsequent decade.
Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Children Entertainment Centers Market. Due to greater expenditure on leisure activities as well as higher per capita income, North America has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing young population. Rising disposable income and growing urban lifestyle will also boost growth in this region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Cinergy Entertainment Group
Cec Entertainment, Inc.
Dave & Buster’S, Inc.
Disney
Fun City (Landmark Leisure Llc)
Funriders
KidZania
Lucky Strike Entertainment
Scene75 Entertainment Center
Smaaash
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Demographics:
Families with children (0-8)
Families with children (9-12)
Teenagers (12-18)
Young Adults (18-24)
Adults (24+)
By Facility Size:
Up to 5,000 sq. ft.
10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft.
20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft.
1 to 10 acres
11 to 30 acres
Over 30 acres
By Revenue Source:
Entry fees & ticket sales
Food & beverages
Merchandising
Advertisement
Others
By Activity Area:
Arcade studios
AR and VR gaming zones
Physical play activities
Skill/competition games
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
