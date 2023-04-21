Gellan Gum Market Gains Ahead: Key Players Expected to Lead the Way

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Gellan Gum Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Gellan Gum Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2030.Global Gellan Gum Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Gellan Gum is an additive that is used to stabilize, bind, or texturize processed foods. It is also used in cosmetic industry. The global Gellan Gum market is being driven by expanding food industry due to large consumption patterns around the world along with increasing population. The other driving factor for the market is the introduction of new products in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Jungbunzlauer company launched the new high acyl gellan gum under the brand name TayaGel?(R). Also, in 2019, DSM Hydrocolloids launched new brandings for gellan gum under the Gellaneer and others. However, availability of substitutes and stringent guidelines may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with the growth of end uses such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals and the benefits of using Gellan Gum such as reduction of blood sugar, appetite and cholesterol, it also prevents a color change in the final product and others thedemand for Gellan Gum is expected to increase over the forecast period.

The global Gellan Gum Market is segmented for the regional analysis on the basis of key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of large manufacturing companies and developed end-use industries have stimulated product demand in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the favorable government initiatives to promote manufacturing industries and large consumption of food products in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zhejiang Zhongken Biotech Co. Ltd.

Biopolymer International

Dancheng Caixin sugar industry Co. Ltd.

DSM

IHC Chempharm

CP Kelco

Nanjing Joyfulchem Co., Ltd.

Xinjiang Fufeng Biotechnologies Co. Ltd.,

H and A Canada

Hawkins Watts Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

High Acyl Content

Low Acyl Content

By Application:

Food

Confectionary

Jams and Jellies

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World