Tangential Flow Filtration Market Set to Explode: Top Players Poised for Success

Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market to reach USD 2.17 billion by 2027.Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market is valued approximately at USD 1.04 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

TFF (tangential flow filtration) is an effective method for purifying and separating biomolecules. Tangential flow filtration, also known as cross-flow filtration, is extremely important in the upstream processing of cell harvesting as well as the downstream processing techniques employed in bio-manufacturing. It concentrates and desalts sample solutions ranging in size from tens of milliliters to thousands of liters. Tangential flow filtration is primarily utilized in the purification and separation of nucleic acids, antibodies, and recombinant proteins, among other biomolecules. It has various advantages, including easy scaling up and scaling down, simple set-up and operation, and time and money savings.

The market is driven by factors such as a rise in biologics manufacturing, investments by major pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) in newer facilities to meet the growing demand for biologics, and a need for efficient and cost-effective downstream processing technologies in bio-manufacturing. For instance, according to the data, biologics revenues are projected to grow from some 220 billion U.S. dollars in 2016 to around 375 billion U.S. dollars in 2022. However, high capital expenditure required to set up new production facilities may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, the global tangential flow filtration market is dominated by North America, with the United States being the leading contributor. The presence of key market players and a sizable pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector, as well as increased expenditures in the country for the adoption of modern technologies, are projected to drive regional market expansion throughout the projection period. The region’s market expansion is also predicted to be driven by investments in R&D of various simpler technologies for the pharmaceutical market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Membrane Filter

Systems

Accessories

By Technology:

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Other TFF techniques

By Application:

Viral Vector and Vaccine Purification

Other Applications

Bioprocess Applications

By Material:

PES/PS

Regenerated Cellulose

Other materials

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World