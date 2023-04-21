Odor Control System Market Growth Ahead: Experts Predict Surging Demand

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Odor Control System Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.
Global Odor Control System Market to reach USD 7.77 billion by 2027.Global Odor Control System Market is valued approximately at USD 5.38 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Odor control systems include chemical scrubbers, bio-trickling filters and carbon absorbers, used to treat the foul physical, biological and chemical smells generated from the industrial waste. Rapid industrialization in developing and developed economies, growing awareness regarding odor control system among industries for air filtration and government efforts for reducing the harm due to unfiltered gasses are boosting the demand for odor control system. For instance, according to Queensland Government (Australia) report of 2021, the odor Abetment Task force is working towards investigating and responding to concerns raised by the community about odors, dust and other environmental nuisance in and around Swanbank. Furthermore, technological advancements such as hybrid odor control system and extensive research and development happening in the sector is expected to fuel the growth in coming years. However, high cost of installation and maintenance may hamper the growth during forecast period.
The regional analysis of the global Odor Control System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for energy and power coupled with rapid industrialization. Whereas Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growing adoption of odor control system in industries to comply with government standards for gaseous pollution.
Major market player included in this report are:
Advanced Air Technologies
Catalytic Products International
Durr Systems, Inc.
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Tholander Ablufttechnik GmbH
Scotmas Limited
KCH Services Inc.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
Odour Pro
Environmental Integrated Solutions
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Chemical Odor Control System
Activated Carbon Odor Control System
Biological Odor Control System
By End-use:
Cement
Chemical & Petro Chemical
Mining & Metal
Power & Energy
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
