Odor Control System Market Growth Ahead: Experts Predict Surging Demand

Global Odor Control System Market to reach USD 7.77 billion by 2027.Global Odor Control System Market is valued approximately at USD 5.38 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Global Odor Control System Market to reach USD 7.77 billion by 2027.Global Odor Control System Market is valued approximately at USD 5.38 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Odor control systems include chemical scrubbers, bio-trickling filters and carbon absorbers, used to treat the foul physical, biological and chemical smells generated from the industrial waste. Rapid industrialization in developing and developed economies, growing awareness regarding odor control system among industries for air filtration and government efforts for reducing the harm due to unfiltered gasses are boosting the demand for odor control system. For instance, according to Queensland Government (Australia) report of 2021, the odor Abetment Task force is working towards investigating and responding to concerns raised by the community about odors, dust and other environmental nuisance in and around Swanbank. Furthermore, technological advancements such as hybrid odor control system and extensive research and development happening in the sector is expected to fuel the growth in coming years. However, high cost of installation and maintenance may hamper the growth during forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global Odor Control System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for energy and power coupled with rapid industrialization. Whereas Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growing adoption of odor control system in industries to comply with government standards for gaseous pollution.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advanced Air Technologies

Catalytic Products International

Durr Systems, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Tholander Ablufttechnik GmbH

Scotmas Limited

KCH Services Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Odour Pro

Environmental Integrated Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Chemical Odor Control System

Activated Carbon Odor Control System

Biological Odor Control System

By End-use:

Cement

Chemical & Petro Chemical

Mining & Metal

Power & Energy

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World