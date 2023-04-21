Low Sodium Snack Market on the Rise: Key Players Driving Unprecedented Growth

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Low Sodium Snack Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Low Sodium Snack Market to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2027.Global Low Sodium Snack Market is valued approximately at USD 1.60 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.10% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The global Low Sodium Snack market is gaining popularity among the health conscious consumers due to the awareness about the side effects of consuming sodium. The market is being driven by growing high blood pressure patients globally that is generally caused by the consumption of sodium. For instance, according to the cdc.gov 2020 data, in USA, around 45% people have hypertension defined as high blood pressure. Also, according to the World Health Organization 2021 data, around 1.13 billion people have hypertension. The rising introduction of new products by the companies is the other driving factor for the market. For instance, in 2020, Salarius Ltd. launched its full of flavour-low sodium SaltMe!?(R) snack line in North America.???Likewise, in 2020, Savory snacks launched, kokumi sodium-reduction snacks with fermentation and more flavors. Furthermore, the expanding online retailing and increase in awareness regarding healthy food diet will provide new opportunities for the global Low Sodium Snack industry. However, high prices of healthy food products may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are segmented for regional analysis of the global Low Sodium Snack Market. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to growing diseases among the population, developed food industry and unhealthy lifestyle have stimulated product demand in the region

Major market player included in this report are:

General Mills Inc

Mondelez International

PepsiCo

Kind

Hormel Foods Corporation

Select Harvests Limited

Tyson Foods Inc

Nestle

B&G Foods

Hain Celestial

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Sweet Potato Chips

Roasted Sweet and Salty Chickpeas

Olive Oil Popcorn

Granola Bars

Baked Beet Chips

Zucchini Chips

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Food Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Online

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World