Hydrogen Generation Market Size Staining US$ Mn In Worth In 2030 | FuelCell Energy Inc

Report Ocean has conducted a study that predicts that the Global Hydrogen Generation Market will reach USD 249.3 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% between 2022-2028. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for clean energy sources, stringent government regulations to control sulfur content and harmful gases in fuels, and rising government investments in the industry. The report also highlights that the decarbonization process, favorable government regulations, and increasing expenditure on hydrogen-related research and development are expected to bolster market growth. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market due to the ease of hydrogen logistics, and the petroleum refining segment is the largest application category in the hydrogen generation market. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market, but hydrogen generating market participants can detect lucrative opportunities in rebounding economies such as Singapore, Indonesia, and China early. Finally, the market is partially consolidated, with leading players such as Linde Plc, Air-liquide, and Air Products and Chemicals Inc., among others.

Market Segment:

By Technology (Coal Gasification, Steam Methane Reforming And Others)

By Systems (Merchant And Captive)

By Application (Methanol Production, Ammonia Production, Petroleum Refining, Others)

By Region (North America, Europe, The Asia-Pacific, The Middle East & Africa, And Latin America)

The leading market players in the global hydrogen generation market are Linde Plc, Air-liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Messer Group GmbH, Showa Denko K.K., Nel ASA, FuelCell Energy Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Plug Power, Uniper SE, and Engie SA.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

