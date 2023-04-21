Europe Carbon Black Market Size Reaching A Valuation Of Bn By 2030 | JSC Nizhnekamsk, Carbon Black Plant

The Europe Carbon Black Market: Growth Forecast, Segmental Coverage, and Impact of COVID-19

According to a recent study by Report Ocean, the Europe Carbon Black Market was valued at USD 2.75 billion in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% to reach USD 4.79 billion by 2028. The market is flourishing due to its usage in a variety of industries such as tires, non-tire rubbers, plastics, inks and coatings, lithium-ion batteries, construction, and metallurgy. Carbon black is primarily used to strengthen industrial rubber compounds and other equipment, with physical qualities like color stability, solvent resistance, and heat stability making it popular in the paint and coating industries. However, the market’s expansion is expected to be constrained by price variations for raw materials, an increase in the usage of silica as a replacement, and environmental concerns related to production.

The tire industry makes substantial use of carbon black, and increasing demand for carbon black due to its UV protection and conductive qualities in plastics is also driving market growth. The report covers the segmental coverage of the Europe Carbon Black Market by application, including Tires, Industrial Rubber Products, Plastics, Toners, Coatings, Textile Fibers, and Others. The Tires segment holds the largest market share, with carbon black primarily used as a strengthening filler to improve tire performance.

COVID-19 has had a significant negative impact on the Europe Carbon Black Market, disrupting the value chain and resulting in severe losses for manufacturers. However, the increasing use of carbon black in the coating, printing inks, and plastic processing industries provides opportunities for manufacturers to recover from their losses.

The leading market players in the Europe Carbon Black Market are Omsk Carbon Group, JSC Nizhnekamsk, Carbon Black Plant, Orion Engineered Carbons S.R.L., Birla Carbon Europe GmbH, Sosnogorsk GPP, Ivanovo Carbon Black and Rubber JSC, and other prominent players. The report highlights the growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the market, as well as the factors driving forecasts of total market size. Additionally, the report provides recent technology trends, industry insights, growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics to help decision-makers make strategic decisions.

By Type (Specialty Carbon Black, Lamp Black, Channel Black, Acetylene Black, Furnace Black, Gas Black, Commodity Carbon Black, Thermal Black, Others)

By Grade (Specialty Grade, Standard Grade)

By Application (Tires, Industrial Rubber Products, Plastics, Toners, Coatings, Textile Fibers, Others)

By Country (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, The Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Poland, Portugal, Austria, Nordic Countries, And Rest Of Europe)

