United States Construction Equipment Market Size Value Of US$ Million In The Year 2023

The Growth of the United States Construction Equipment Market at 6% CAGR Driven by Infrastructure Development and Safety Regulations

According to a recent report by strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the United States construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for construction equipment due to rising infrastructure development and safety regulations imposed by the government.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR245

The report also highlights the factors driving the market growth, such as increased demand for residential facilities and the need for regular maintenance and refurbishing of buildings. The market is segmented based on propulsion type into diesel and CNG/LNG/RNG, with diesel accounting for the majority of market share due to its high efficiency and low volatility. The infrastructure application category holds the largest market share due to considerable government and private investment in infrastructural development, while the commercial segment is gaining substantial traction.

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak heavily impacted the construction equipment business, with construction activities suspended and manufacturing hampered. However, the market is expected to rise steadily with the lifting of lockdowns.

The United States construction equipment market is highly consolidated, with leading market players such as Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., and Volvo Construction Equipment constantly launching new products with advancements and innovations. The report provides in-depth analysis, insights, and statistics to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions and not miss out on the business opportunity of the United States construction equipment market.

Market Segment:

By Equipment Type(Articulated Dump Truck, Asphalt Finisher, Backhoe Loader, Crawler Dozer, Crawler Excavator, Crawler Loader, Mini Excavator, Motor Grader, Motor Scraper, Road Roller, Rigid Dump Truck, Rtlt Masted, Pick And Carry Cranes, Compactors, Others)

By Equipment Category(Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Other Categories),

By Propulsion Type (Diesel, Cng/Lng/Rng),

By Application(Infrastructure, Commercial, Residential), By Power Output (<100 Hp, 100200 Hp, 201400 Hp, >400 Hp)

United States Construction Equipment Market – By Application

Based on application, the United States construction equipment market is segmented into infrastructure, commercial, and residential. Because of the considerable government and private investment in infrastructural development in the nation, the infrastructure application category has the biggest market share. However, owing to the increased building of commercial facilities such as hotels, restaurants, and offices, the commercial segment is gaining substantial traction.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR245

The leading market players of the United States construction equipment market are Kobelco Construction Machinery, Komatsu Ltd., Terex Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries, SANY Group, Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery, John Deere, Volvo Construction Equipment, and other prominent players.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Reasons to Buy:

Informed decision-making: Market research reports provide valuable insights into industry trends, customer behavior, and competitor analysis. This information can help businesses make informed decisions about product development, pricing, and marketing strategies.

Competitive advantage: By identifying market gaps and opportunities, market research reports can provide a competitive advantage that can help businesses differentiate themselves from their competitors and gain a larger share of the market.

Industry expertise: Market research reports are prepared by industry experts who have a deep understanding of the market and its dynamics. These reports provide an unbiased and objective view of the industry, which can be invaluable for businesses that want to gain a deeper understanding of the market.

Saves time and money: Conducting market research can be time-consuming and expensive. By purchasing a market research report, businesses can save time and money by accessing a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the market.Risk management : Market research reports can help businesses manage risks associated with market entry, product development, and expansion. By providing a detailed analysis of the market and its trends, businesses can make informed decisions that minimize risks and maximize returns.

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR245

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com

Organic Dried Apricot market

Fruit and Vegetable Pieces and Powders market

Hydrolyzed Plant Protein market

Plant Based Dairy Products market

Anhydrous Butter Oil market

Alcoholic Beverage Flavoring System market

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Flavoring System market

Yogurt in Room Temperature market