Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Size Poised To Exceed US$ Mn By 2032

The Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market is projected to reach USD 705.3 billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%. This growth is attributed to rising demand for natural cosmetic products, increasing inclination towards creative, attractive, and sustainable packaging, and packaging innovation. The market faces the challenge of excessive use of plastic, which may limit its growth during the forecast period. The market is segmented into bottles, cans, tubes, pouches, and others.
The leading market players are Amcor Limited, WestRock, Saint-Gobain Company, Bemis Company Inc, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products, Albea Services S.A.S, Gerresheimer AG, Ampac Holdings, Aptar Group, and Others. The impact of COVID-19 on the market led to supply chain issues and factory closures, but the personal care industry remains essential in most countries. The rise in e-commerce and internet usage in urban and rural areas also drives the demand for cosmetic products, influencing the development of the packaging sector.
Market Segment:
By Materials (Plastics, Glass, Metal, Other)
By Application (Skincare, Cosmetics, Fragrances, Haircare, Others),
By Product (Bottles, Cans, Tubes, Pouches, Others)
By Region (North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, And The Middle East And Africa)
Segmental Coverage
Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market – By Product
Based on product, the Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market are segmented into Bottles, Cans, Tubes, Pouches, and Others. The bottles segment now has the biggest market share and is likely to continue to do so during the forecast period (2022-2028). Because of the rise in demand for bottles from the personal care and hair care industries. Bottles may be printed with original ideas and patterns or adapted to the customer’s specifications. The majority of cosmetic items, including lotions, body washes, shampoos, conditioners, and many more, fit perfectly in the bottles. This influences the bottle segment to dominate the market share in the upcoming years.
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
