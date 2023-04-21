The Largest International Student Design Competition Goes Global With 21 Design Association on Board

Total Prize Money of US$120,000 and Free Entry for All

The Call for Entry Information for 2023 TISDC

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 21 April 2023 - Established in 2008, the Taiwan International Student Design Competition (TISDC) has currently entered its 16year, it continues to be acknowledged by the global design industry as a student exclusive competition that is not only world-renowned but also highly credible. The competition serves as a paradigm for design education sponsored and promoted by the Taiwan's Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. The theme of this year, Compassion, is tightly connected to the SDGs: Sustainable Development Goals proposed by the UN. It is hoped that students worldwide can observe and tap into people and things in need in daily lives as well as apply design thinking that embodies empathy and compassion to make this world a better place.Since 2015, iSee Taiwan Foundation and Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation have been sponsoring the TISDC and helping the competition set up special prize authorized by international design associations. The TISDC has forged a strong partnership with 21 international design associations, located in Europe, Americas, Asia, Africa, and Oceania, all of which are world renowned and have a large scale. The international design associations that endorsed the special prize are: Cumulus Association, International Council of Design, World Design Organization, Bureau of European Design Associations, Pan-Afrikan Design Institute, International Poster Biennial in Mexico, and so forth. The judging panel delegated by the international design associations will select works that meet the evaluation criteria of each association among the shortlisted entries in the Product Design, Visual Design, and Digital Animation categories. Through this collaboration mechanism, an international design platform is built to provide a stage for students around the world to showcase their design ideas.Brand Specified Special Prize: This year the prize sponsored by the TPCA Environment Foundation will include Environmental Sustainability Award with 3 winners and Special Region Award with 6 winners. The Environmental Sustainability Award winners will be selected from the shortlisted entries in the Product Design, Visual Design, and Digital Animation that best reflect the concept of "Development of Circular Economy". As for Special Region Award, judging panel will prioritize selecting entries from countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and India. The final selection process will be adjusted according to the shortlisted entries received in the year.Collaborators: This year the TISDC has also extended a special invitation to Chiayi City Government, Cultural Affairs Bureau of Chiayi City Government, Cultural Affairs Bureau of Kinmen County, and Foundation for European Cultural Exchange. Additionally, Chiayi City Government offers "Chiayi City Special Prize" with 1 winner. The jury panel will select winner out of entries in Visual Design category that can best meet the criteria of Chiayi City Government.The competition has three categories: Product Design, Visual Design, and Digital AnimationGrand Prix (1 winner) will be selected from the finalists of the three categories: NT$400,000, a trophy, and a certificate.Gold Prize (1 winner from each category): NT$250,000, a trophy, and a certificateSilver Prize (1 winner from each category): NT$150,000, a trophy, and a certificateBronze Prize (3 winners from each category): NT$60,000, a trophy, and a certificateHonorable Mention (several from each category): NT$10,000, and a certificateEach special prize from the 21 design associations comes with a prize of NT30,000, a trophy, and a certificate endorsed by the respective design association.NT$100,000, a trophy, and a certificate.NT$30,000, and a certificate.NT100,000, a trophy, and a certificate.The 2023 Taiwan International Student Design Competition is about to launch its call for entries. Online registration will soon be available on May 15, 2023 (Monday) and the deadline for submission is July 15, 2023 (Saturday) at 23:59 Taipei time (GMT +8:00).For more details, please visit: https://www.tisdc.org/en

