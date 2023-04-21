East Taiwan jolted by magnitude 4.5 earthquake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolted Hualien County at 7:44 p.m. on Friday (April 21), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The epicenter of the quake was 54.7 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 17 km. The quake was felt mostly in Hualien and Taitung counties, but also across central Taiwan.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which an earthquake is felt at a specific location. The quake’s intensity level registered at a 3 in Hualien county, a 2 in Taitung County, and a 1 in Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi, and Changhua counties.

No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.