Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

East Taiwan jolted by magnitude 4.5 earthquake

Hualien reports level 3 intensity, Taitung level 2

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/21 20:47
(Central Weather Bureau image)

(Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolted Hualien County at 7:44 p.m. on Friday (April 21), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The epicenter of the quake was 54.7 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 17 km. The quake was felt mostly in Hualien and Taitung counties, but also across central Taiwan.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which an earthquake is felt at a specific location. The quake’s intensity level registered at a 3 in Hualien county, a 2 in Taitung County, and a 1 in Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi, and Changhua counties.

No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
Hualien

RELATED ARTICLES

Yilan rocked by earthquake felt by half of Taiwan
Yilan rocked by earthquake felt by half of Taiwan
2023/04/17 17:16
Southeast Taiwan rocked by 2 earthquakes
Southeast Taiwan rocked by 2 earthquakes
2023/04/14 13:56
Mysterious booms rattle east Taiwan residents
Mysterious booms rattle east Taiwan residents
2023/04/10 16:52
Rare earthquake occurs in New Taipei City
Rare earthquake occurs in New Taipei City
2023/04/10 15:21
East Taiwan coach bus falls off bridge after car crash
East Taiwan coach bus falls off bridge after car crash
2023/04/08 11:40