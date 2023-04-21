New Taipei mayor meets Singapore deputy prime minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) met with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (黃循財) on Friday morning (April 21), an event revealed only through Wong’s social media post.

Hou departed for Singapore on Wednesday (April 19) hoping to create opportunities for New Taipei City to connect with the international community. He said as Taiwan’s largest city, New Taipei cannot shun the international community, and he hopes to learn from Singapore’s example in developing influence in international finance, diplomacy, and industry.

Much of Hou’s itinerary has been kept under wraps. His meeting with Wong was one of the first confirmed events during his trip.

“Had a good chat with New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih. I last met Mayor Hou during his visit to Singapore in 2019. He is an old friend, and Singapore has long-standing and friendly relations with New Taipei City,” Wong wrote in a Facebook post.

“Mayor Hou is visiting Singapore to exchange experiences on topics such as city planning, sustainable development, and enterprise innovation. I wish him a productive visit here.”