Taiwan food inspectors seal Apple Sidra bottles

White residue found in 2,000 cc bottle of apple-flavored soda drink

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/21 20:15
Inspectors look at bottles of Apple Sidra at a factory in Taoyuan City Friday. (Taoyuan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan City inspectors ordered the sealing of more than 40,000 boxes containing bottles of the Apple Sidra soda drink after a white residue was found at the bottom of a bottle, reports said Friday (April 21).

Problems with the quality of water at an Oceanic Beverage Co., Inc. factory in the city’s Pingzhen District have caused problems for the apple-flavored carbonated drink manufacturer. Nevertheless, the product was still distributed to stores, Liberty Times reported.

The company said that after an employee found a white residue inside a 2,000 cc bottle on April 7, it launched a product recall.

Taoyuan City said it tested 14 PET bottles, and ordered the sealing of 41,237 boxes weighing 82.3 tons. The inspectors also found several problems with the factory as a whole, including rusty pipes and leaks in the ceiling, which could lead to a fine between NT$60,000 ($1,960) and NT$200 million.

Over the past few years, Apple Sidra operations have been hurt by reputational hits, inspections, and recalls.
