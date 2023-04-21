Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine should eventually join NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday that member states agreed in principle that Ukraine should join the bloc.

Stoltenberg had just returned from a trip to Kyiv where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for his country's accession to be fast-tracked.

The NATO head said the priority for the moment was "that Ukraine prevails" against Russia and ensuring that Kyiv also had the "deterrence to prevent new attacks" thereafter.

One of the typical prerequisites for joining NATO is not being in a war. Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had already said that Ukraine's NATO accession was unlikely amid continuing conflict with Russia. In terms of the agenda for Friday's talks, Pistorius had said it would not be an issue under discussion.

Stoltenberg also said that Zelenskyy had accepted his invitation to NATO's summit in Vilnius this July during his visit to Kyiv.

Western defense leaders meeting at Ramstein Air Base

Representatives from NATO members and elsewhere, roughly 50 countries in all, are expected at the US Ramstein Air Base in western Germany on Friday for a meeting of the so-called Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov is also present.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called the meeting and gave an opening statement at around 10 a.m. local time (0800 UTC/GMT).

He praised international solidarity with Ukraine more than a year after Russia's invasion. He said the Contact Group, set up one year ago, had secured more than $55 billion (€50 billion) in security assistance for Ukraine, more than $35 billion of which had come from the US.

"Our support for the forces of freedom in Ukraine holds strong and true," Austin said. He said that Friday's talks "will focus on three key issues: air defense, ammunition, and enablers," referring to logistics and other support to assist military units.

Providing Ukraine with weaponry is expected to be one topic of discussion. Denmark and the Netherlands said on the eve of the talks that they plan to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks.

Meanwhile, Canada said early on Friday that it would send Ukraine equipment worth C$39 million (roughly US$29 million or €26 million) including 40 new sniper rifles and 16 radio sets. Defense Minister Anita Anand also announced a separate donation to a NATO fund to help Kyiv in its war against Russia.

Austin says he takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

The gathering on Friday is also the first of its kind since sensitive US intelligence about the war in Ukraine and other topics leaked online, allegedly via a young Air Force employee in an online chat group.

"I take this issue very seriously," Austin said at the start of the one-day meeting. "And we will continue to work closely and respectfully with our deeply valued allies and partners."

Austin said that he had spoken to allies about the matter, and "I've been struck by your solidarity and your commitment to reject the efforts to divide us. And we will not let anything fracture our unity."

msh/nm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)