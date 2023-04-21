Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Top Taiwan airport sees passenger traffic reach 54% of pre-COVID level

Taoyuan International Airport expects up to 28 million passengers in 2023

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/21 19:09
Outbound travelers at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in January. 

Outbound travelers at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in January.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As passenger traffic during the first quarter reached 54% of pre-pandemic levels, Taoyuan International Airport was projecting 28 million people passing through during all of 2023, reports said Friday (April 21).

Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) registered 6,546,250 travelers at the airport in January-March, a 22-fold increase from the same period last year, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Taiwan reopened its borders to international tourism and ended most COVID-19 travel restrictions last October.

The figure of 2.44 million for March amounted to a surge of 2.31% over March 2022, TIAC said. The daily average of 78,000 passengers in March was close to 60% of the 2019 average of 133,000. During the first quarter, there were almost 40,000 takeoffs and landings, an increase of 53% over the first three months of 2022.

While the Airports Council International (ACI) estimated that it would take until 2024 or 2025 before levels from before the pandemic were reached, TIAC predicted Taoyuan could see between 20 million and 28 million passengers this year.
Taoyuan International Airport
air traffic
air travel
post-COVID recovery
Taoyuan International Airport Corporation
TIAC
Airports Council International

RELATED ARTICLES

Thailand postpones tourism tax from June to September
Thailand postpones tourism tax from June to September
2023/04/19 13:59
Aircraft tug driver causes passenger plane to collide with another parked at Taiwan airport
Aircraft tug driver causes passenger plane to collide with another parked at Taiwan airport
2023/04/17 18:14
Taiwan to increase passport production by 4,000 per day amid soaring demand
Taiwan to increase passport production by 4,000 per day amid soaring demand
2023/04/10 17:47
Taiwan starts promotional tourism campaign with buses, taxis in Singapore
Taiwan starts promotional tourism campaign with buses, taxis in Singapore
2023/04/04 18:01
Taiwan airport expects record post-COVID passenger traffic during holiday
Taiwan airport expects record post-COVID passenger traffic during holiday
2023/03/31 17:05