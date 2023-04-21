Learn details of the Advances in Device Vulnerability Management Market Forecast and Segments, 2023-2033

Global Device Vulnerability Management Market Report discusses key factors such as industrial conditions, market demands, business strategies adopted by market players and their scenario of growth. The Device Vulnerability Management industry report provides sales projection, CAGR, and total revenue (covering the US, EU, China, Japan). The Market Study provides data with n-number of tables and figures analyzing the Device Vulnerability Management, the study provides you with a visual, one-stop overview of leading goods, submarkets, and market leader industry revenue estimates as well as analysis to 2033. With technological innovation, competition, and industry activities offer specific applications of global Device Vulnerability Management Market 2023.

Device Vulnerability Management Market Overview:

Device Vulnerability Management (DVM) refers to the practice of identifying, assessing, prioritizing and mitigating vulnerabilities found on electronic devices like computers, smartphones, tablets and other internet-connected devices. DVM is an essential element of cybersecurity that helps organizations protect themselves against possible cyber attacks.

Drivers for Device Vulnerability Management Market:

Face of Cyber Threats: Due to an increasing number of cyber threats, organizations need to remain vigilant in identifying and mitigating potential vulnerabilities to avoid attacks.

Compliance: Organizations are mandated to abide by various regulations, such as data protection and privacy laws that mandate security measures to safeguard sensitive information.

Consumer Trust: As consumers become more and more concerned about data privacy and security, organizations that demonstrate an interest in protecting consumer data are likely to build trust and improve their reputation.

The report offers an overview of the players operating on the market, their strategies for gaining competitive advantage, their annual revenue generated in historical years, and their related business segment revenue.

Key Manufacturers Listed:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

McAfee LLC

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Qualys Inc.

GFI Software

Dell Inc.

Tripwire Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

Rapid7, Inc.

The Device Vulnerability Management market provides a wide range of primary and secondary data on the regional and global economy.

Segments Of Global Device Vulnerability Management Market:

Global Device Vulnerability Management Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Solutions

Services

Segmentation by Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segmentation by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Segmentation by Industry Verticals:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy & utilities

IT & TELECOM

Retail and Government

Health care

Defence

Also, it discusses challenges and opportunities for finding high-growth markets in the Device Vulnerability Management industry. In addition, the study provides Porter with five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Device Vulnerability Management supply chain analysis to gain the impact of various factors such as supplier bargaining power, competitive competition, new entrant threat, substitute threat, and buyer bargaining power on market growth.

Vulnerability Management Opportunities in Device Vulnerabilities:

Improved Security Poise: By identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities, organizations can enhance their overall security posture and make it harder for attackers to breach their systems.

Cost savings: DVM investments can save organizations money over the long run by decreasing the likelihood of costly data breaches. Organizations that invest in cybersecurity and prioritize protecting consumer data could experience an edge in the marketplace.

Device Vulnerability Management Market Challenges:

Complexity: With an increasingly diverse portfolio of devices and systems to manage, managing vulnerabilities is becoming an increasingly challenging endeavor that demands significant time and resources for management.

False Positives: Vulnerability scans may produce false positives, making it hard to distinguish actual vulnerabilities from non-security issues.

Patch Management: Maintaining security updates can be time-consuming, and organizations may struggle to stay abreast of them all.

Recent Developments in Device Vulnerability Management:

Automation tools: It can assist organizations in quickly identifying vulnerabilities and prioritizing remediation efforts.

Machine Learning: Machine learning can be used to identify and predict potential vulnerabilities based on historical data.

Cloud-based DVM solutions: Cloud-based DVM solutions offer organizations greater flexibility and scalability, enabling them to manage vulnerabilities across a range of devices and systems more easily.

