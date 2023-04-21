Ma Ying-jeou listed as former 'President of Taipei' by forum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) had his title changed to the former "President of Taiwan” after an international economic forum listed him on their speakers’ page as the former “President of Taipei,” causing a brief media sensation in Taiwan on Friday (April 21).

The former president’s office responded to Taiwan News’ questions about the gaffe with an invitation letter to the former president asking him to speak at the forum, apparently from the forum’s organizers, which was addressed to “President Ma Ying-jeou, Republic of China.” Ma’s office said they had informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the forum’s organizers of the mistake.

Ma’s page on the Delphi Forum website was altered to “Former President of Taiwan” on Friday afternoon.

It is unclear whether Ma’s office finds the newly altered title acceptable, though Ma has been flexible with naming procedures in the past. Recently, Ma agreed to be referred to as “Mr. Ma” instead of “President Ma,” during a controversial trip to China, and used the same title when he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) in 2015.

Ma will travel to Greece to attend the Delphi Economic forum on April 24.



A letter sent to Taiwan News by Ma's office shows that he was invited to the forum using the title "President of the Republic of China." (Ma Ying-jeou Foundation document)