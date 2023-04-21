New Taipei bridge collapses, 3 construction workers injured

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Guanyinkeng River Bridge in Wugu District, New Taipei City collapsed on Friday afternoon (April 21), injuring three construction workers.

According to the New Taipei High Riverbank Construction Management Office, the bridge, inaugurated over 17 years ago, the bridge's structural integrity was being reinforced as parts had heavy rust. Work began in December and was scheduled to end at the end of August.

SET News reported that four construction workers had been replacing cables on the bridge when the bridge collapsed at around 3 p.m. Three workers were injured, while two of them were trapped and later freed. The collapse also caused heavy machinery to flip over at the scene.

The New Taipei Fire Department deployed personnel, vehicles, and vessels to the scene to rescue the workers. One 20-year-old reported pain in his back, a worker in his 50s suffered a laceration on his head, while a worker in his 60s had a laceration on his hand.

All three workers were conscious and in stable condition. They were treated at the Mackay Memorial Hospital Tamsui Branch.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known.



Heavy machinery flipped over during the collapse. (CNA photo)



A bird's eye view of the scene of the collapse. (Facebook, I Am from Wugu photo)



Guanyinkeng River bridge before the collapse. (New Taipei City Government High Riverbank Construction Management Office photo)