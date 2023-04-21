3 dead, 1 injured after south Taiwan man allegedly attacks family

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man reportedly attacked his wife and children before committing suicide in Chiayi County on Friday morning (April 21).

The 38-year-old surnamed Wu (吳) and his 30-year-old wife surnamed Lin (林) had two sons, aged 10 and 8, CNA reported. The couple had separated and often fought prior to the incident, and the police were cited as saying Lin had suffered domestic abuse, which was reported by the hospital treating her wounds.

Wu and Lin had planned to file for divorce on Monday (April 17), but ultimately did not sign the paperwork due to a fight about custody. At around 3 a.m. on Friday, Wu sent a message to his father and siblings vowing to “perish together” with his wife and children, according to the police.

When Wu’s father read the message at around 5 a.m., he called the police. The police accompanied him to the family’s residence and found Wu, covered in blood, lying in the front yard.

He had cuts on his neck and left arm and showed no signs of life.

In the second-floor bedroom, the police found the couple’s 8-year-old boy sitting on the floor with a puncture wound on his left neck and blood on the left side of his body. He was rushed to the hospital and is still alive in critical condition.

Lin and the couple’s 10-year-old boy were found with cuts on the left side of their necks and showed no signs of life. The scene was described as bloody.

Police found a 25-centimeter-long fruit knife on the bed that may have been the weapon used.

Chiayi District Prosecutors Office said an autopsy has been scheduled for next week to confirm the cause of death and whether Lin and the boy ate poison.