Taiwan Cybersecurity Resiliency Act introduced in US Congress

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Representatives Mike Gallagher and Chrissy Houlahan and Senators Jacky and Mike Rounds introduced the Taiwan Cybersecurity Resiliency Act in both the House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday (April 20).

The bill requires the U.S. Department of Defense to deepen cybersecurity cooperation with Taiwan to help Taipei counter cyber threats from China.

It also authorizes the secretary of defense to coordinate cybersecurity training exercises with Taiwan; help protect the country’s military networks, infrastructure, and systems; use U.S. cybersecurity technologies to help defend Taiwan; and eradicate ongoing malicious cyber activity targeting Taiwan, per a press release from Gallagher’s office.

The Taiwan government said it faced approximately 20 to 40 million cyberattacks every month from China in 2019, the office said.

“The CCP has already launched an attack on Taiwan in cyberspace, from influence operations to directly targeting critical military and public infrastructure,” Gallagher said. “This bill helps arm Taiwan to the teeth in the cyber domain by strengthening Taiwan’s cyber forces and building an even stronger partnership between our two countries to protect the key systems that keep our militaries and economies operational,” he added.

Houlahan stressed the importance of Taiwan’s critical infrastructure resilience to a free and open Indo-Pacific. He praised the bill as supporting America’s partners “by modernizing and strengthening digital capabilities needed to defend key military networks and infrastructure from malicious attacks.”

Rosen pointed out that the bill would “help strengthen U.S. and Taiwan defenses by expanding cybersecurity cooperation between our two nations.” The U.S. can better counter cyber threats from China and protect its global allies by cooperating with democratic partners like Taiwan, he said.

“This legislation will help deter and, if necessary, defeat an attack by the PRC on Taiwan,” Rounds said. Beefing up Taiwan’s military cyber capabilities is one of the multiple tactics needed “to build Taiwan into a well-armed porcupine,” he added.

The House select committee on China, chaired by Gallagher, conducted a war game on Wednesday (April 19) in partnership with the Washington, D.C.-based think tank, the Center for a New American Security, simulating a Taiwan Strait conflict. The war game found that Taiwan must be armed "to the teeth" and that the U.S. must ramp up production of long-range missiles, fortify its military base agreements, and prepare for the economic impact.