Taiwan invites foreign visitors to spend night at Presidential Office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Presidential Office is inviting travelers from all over the world to register for a night at the historic Presidential Office Building in Taipei, reports said Friday (April 21).

During an earlier edition of the campaign in 2019, 167 groups from 33 countries registered within just 19 days, CNA reported, while the pictures and videos recorded during their stay attracted more than 30 million online views.

The latest version forms part of the effort to revive international tourism in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration for this year’s campaign was possible from Friday until June 30 at the official "Night at Taiwan" website, with 10 individuals, couples or groups to be announced as the winners in August.

At the launch of the new event at the Presidential Office Building on Friday, Presidential Secretary-General Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) mentioned how the whole world had witnessed how Taiwan had withstood the pandemic, while the economy had also performed strongly during that time.

Completed in 1919 by the Japanese colonial government as the office for its governor-general of Taiwan and at the time the largest freestanding building in Asia, the complex had become a symbol of the country, Lin said. He added that even though the highest level of government worked from the building, citizens were still able to visit it, and soon travelers from around the world would be allowed to stay overnight, making Taiwan their first destination in a post-COVID world.

The organizer of the campaign, the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC), said candidates had to comment on why they liked Taiwan or what attracted them to the country, introduce themselves in a creative video, and choose three items out of a list of 10 that they would want to experience during their visit.