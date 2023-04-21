10 of the loveliest German old towns

A stroll through this Hanseatic city reveals its maritime flair. The center is surrounded like an island by two branches of the Trave River, which lea... A stroll through this Hanseatic city reveals its maritime flair. The center is surrounded like an island by two branches of the Trave River, which leads to the Baltic Sea. Trade made Lübeck rich in the late Middle Ages and many buildings now testify to what was the city's heyday. Some 1,800 buildings are listed historical monuments. The old town was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.