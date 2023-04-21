Propylene Market Size To Reach A Net Worth Of US$ Bn By 2031

According to a recent study by Report Ocean, the Global Propylene Market is projected to reach 132.1 Metric Tons by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the rising application of propylene across various end-use industries like automotive, packaging, construction, and others, along with growing investment in research and development by key players. Polypropylene accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period 2022-2028. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global propylene market in terms of value as well as volume in 2021, and it is expected to be the largest growing market in global propylene during the forecast period 2022-2028. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the propylene market, with a sharp decline in demand and production due to the recession caused by the pandemic. However, with the improving market circumstances in the post-covid era, the growth of the Propylene market is likely to recover during the forecast period.

Global Propylene Market to Boost In Coming Years Projected To Reach 132.1 Metric Tons In 2028

The global propylene market is a fragmented market are Dow, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co.Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation., INEOS, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Manali Petrochemical, AGC Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell, Oleon NV, and other prominent players.