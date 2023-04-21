Methanol Market Size Value Of US$ Million In The Year 2023 | BASF SE, PETRONAS

According to a recent study by Report Ocean, the global methanol market was worth USD 30,654.6 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 39,634.1 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.9%. The growth of the market is primarily due to the increasing demand for methanol-based fuel as it is a cleaner fuel than conventional gasoline, reducing harmful emissions such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and hydrocarbon emissions. The automotive industry is likely to register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, followed by the construction industry, electronics industry, and other end-use industries. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share due to the expanding petrochemical sector in China, India, and Japan, among others. The key players in the market are BASF SE, Methanex Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc, Mitsui & Co.Ltd., and others.

Global Methanol Market Projected to Reach USD 39,634.1 Million by 2028

The key players dominating the global Methanol market are BASF SE, PETRONAS, Celanese Corporation, HELM Proman Methanol AG, LyondellBasell Industries B.V, Metafrax Chemicals, Methanex Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc, Mitsui & Co.Ltd., SABIC, SI Southern Chemical Corporation PCHEM, Simalin Chemical Industries Limited, OCI N.V., Zagros Petrochemical Company, Valero Marketing & Supply Company, Qatar Fuel, Additives Company Limited, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co., and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Derivatives(Gasoline, Methanol-To-Olefins/Methanol-To-Propylene (Mto/Mtp), Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (Mtbe), Acetic Acid, Dimethyl Ether (Dme), Biodiesel, And Others)

By Feedstock(Coal, Natural Gas, And Others)

By End-User(Automotive, Electronics, Construction, Appliances, Insulation, Paints & Coatings, And Others)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

