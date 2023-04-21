Surface Treatment Market Size Is Expected To Grow From US$ Billion In 2023 To US$ In 2031

The Global Surface Treatment Market is Projected to Reach USD 9.4 Billion by 2028: Rising Demand for Durable and Eco-Friendly Chemicals to Drive Growth

According to a recent study by Report Ocean, the Global Surface Treatment Market was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.1%. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for wear and tear-resistant products in the industrial and infrastructural sectors. The use of chemical surface treatment in various end-use industries, such as industrial machinery, packaging, transportation, and construction, has significantly increased the market share. The benefits of chemical surface treatment, including wear resistance, corrosion resistance, and chemical resistance, are also driving up demand.

The plastics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as it is preferred over metals in transportation and construction industries, and provides better chemical resistance. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market, especially in the automotive and aerospace industries.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the presence of emerging economies like China and India, and robust government investments in the automobile industry. The market is highly fragmented, with key players including Atotech Deutschland GmbH, BASF SE, Curtis-Wright Corporation, and others adopting strategies such as research and development investments, portfolio expansions, and geographical expansions to expand their customer reach.

The key players dominating the global surface treatment market are Atotech Deutschland GmbH, BASF SE, Curtis-Wright Corporation, Element solution Inc., Henkel Ag & Co., Nippon Paint Co.Ltd, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd, NOF Corporation, DUBOIS Chemicals, SurtecPPG Industries, Quaker Chemical Corporation, NOF Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Chemetall Inc., PPG Industries Inc., DOW Chemicals, Elementis, Metal Finishing Technologies LLC, Raschig GmbH, Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co. Ltd and Aalberts Surface Treatment GmbH and other prominent players.

