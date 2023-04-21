Polystyrene Market Size Is Slated To Reach Over US$ By The Year 2031 | Chi Mei Corporation, SABIC

The Global Polystyrene Market to Reach USD 44.8 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Industrialization and Demand for Sustainable Goods

The global polystyrene market is projected to reach USD 44.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period of 2022-2028, according to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean. The market growth is primarily attributed to the increasing rates of industrialization and globalization worldwide, as well as the rising demand for eco-friendly, durable, lightweight, and sustainable goods and components, particularly in the construction, automotive, and packaging sectors. Polystyrene offers a wide range of lucrative benefits, including high heat and impact resistance, excellent optical clarity, good electrical insulation, flame retardation, and strong chemical resistance, making it a preferred choice among various end-use industries.

The building and construction sector is driving the global polystyrene market growth due to its insulation and lightweight features. Meanwhile, the packaging industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the electronics sector. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest growing market in the global polystyrene owing to the existence of a large packaging sector in the region, accounting for about half of the world’s total HIPS production. The key players in the market include Styrolution Group GMBH, Total Petrochemicals, BASF SE, Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, Kumho Petrochemicals Ltd., and other prominent players.

The key players operating in the global polystyrene market are Styrolution Group GMBH, Total Petrochemicals, BASF SE, Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, Kumho Petrochemicals Ltd., Chi Mei Corporation, SABIC, Trinseo, Videolar, S/A, The Dow Chemical Company, Kaneka Corporation, ACH Foam, Technologies PJSC Sibur Holding LLC, Support Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos S.A, Synbra, Holding B.V. and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Resin Type(General Purpose Polystyrene, High Impact Polystyrene, And Expandable Polystyrene)

By Product Type(Foams, Films, And Sheets, Injection Molding, And Other Form Types)

By End-Use Industry(Packaging, Building, And Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Consumer Goods, And Other End-User Industries)

By Region(North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, And Africa)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR254

