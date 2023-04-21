Alexa
Photo of the Day: Lightning bolt strikes Taipei 101 spire

Photographer says conditions were 'perfect, not too many clouds and rain, but a lot of lightning'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/21 15:18
Lightning strikes Taipei 101. (Timo Volz photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — These photographs of lightning striking the spire of Taipei 101 were captured on Wednesday (April 19).

The photographer, a 44-year-old German software developer named Timo Volz, told Taiwan News that he took the photos around 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening with a Sony A7rIII. Volz said that although photography is just one of his hobbies, he is quite passionate about it and is always trying to improve.

When asked about his inspiration to take the photo, Volz said that he dreamed about taking a photo showing Taipei 101 being struck by lightning for quite some time, but such intense thunderstorms are not seen very often in Taipei. However, Volz said the conditions on Wednesday were "perfect, not too many clouds and rain, but a lot of lightning."

Volz took 500 photos and was happy to find that five captured lightning strikes on Taipei 101. "I enjoy sharing my pictures, free to use for everyone and see them pop up on websites and billboards every now and then," said Volz.

(Timo Volz photo)

(Timo Volz photo)

(Timo Volz photo)
