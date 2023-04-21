US army commander highlights Japan's preparations for Taiwan Strait conflict

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tokyo is determined to play its part in regional security, Major General Joel Vowell, commanding general of the U.S. army in Japan, said during a digital press briefing on Thursday (April 20).

Japan intends to boost its capabilities and bolster ties with like-minded partners like the U.S., conduct more military exercises, and strengthen its deterrence framework, Vowell said. While explaining the security challenge in the Indo-Pacific, he said:

“The Japanese who I work with each day consider Japan is like Poland; the Philippines is like Romania; China is like Russia; Taiwan is Ukraine.” He acknowledged that the comparisons are “not exactly the national models” and “don’t comport exactly like that” but said that it reflects how Japan views its role in maintaining regional peace and security, per a U.S. State Department press release.

Vowell pointed out that nearly 100 km from Taiwan are the islands of Miyako, Ichikawa, Okinawa, and Amami, which are vulnerable to a Chinese attack or blockade in the event of a Taiwan Strait conflict. “The People’s Liberation Army would have to at least block if not outright seize some of those islands to isolate Taiwan from an intervention by Western forces, if that’s the U.S., Japan, or whomever. It’s just key terrain,” the general said.

Chinese coast guard militias have frequently harassed Japanese fishermen around these islands and the Chinese military has conducted naval and air missions inside and nearby Japan’s exclusive economic zones in recent years. In March, a Chinese navy survey vessel was detected southwest of Yakushima Island.

Such activities have prompted Japan to station more troops and deploy long-range missiles on the islands closest to Taiwan. Type 12 short-range, anti-ship missiles are reportedly on Miyako Island and there are already over 150 troops on Yonaguni Island.