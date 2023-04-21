Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/04/21 15:09
Orthodox believers hold candles and pray during an Easter vigil mass at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, shortly after mi...
Youths scuffle with police forces in front of the Paris townhall during a demonstration in Paris, Thursday, April 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Soulayman Sangare of Mali poses for a portrait in Nouadhibou, Mauritania, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Sangare has tried and failed to reach Spain's Canar...
The wreck of a traditional Mauritanian fishing boat, known as a pirogue, also used by migrants to reach Spain's Canary Islands, sits on a beach near N...
A cross on the grave of a local resident killed by Russian shelling, in the yard of an apartment building in war-hit Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
President Joe Biden speaks outside St. Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina, Ireland, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
In this time exposure photo, Orthodox worshippers trail candle lights around a church during Orthodox Easter midnight mass in St. Petersburg, Russia, ...
Men carry into the sea the "Epitaph", the procession of Jesus' funeral bier in the seaside town of Tolo, about 150 kilometres (94 miles) southwest of ...
Derek Fox on Corach Rambler, top, clears the Chair fence on the way to winning the Grand National horse race at Aintree Racecourse Liverpool, England,...
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, left, serves to to Holger Rune, of Denmark, during their Monte Carlo Tennis Masters semifinals match in Monaco, Saturday, Apr...
Britain's King Charles III is silhouetted behind glass covered in raindrops as he inspects the 200th Royal Military Academy Sandhurst's Sovereign's Pa...
Pope Francis exchanges his skull cap with one presented by a participant in the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesd...
A dock without water is photographed in the Sau reservoir, about 100 km (62 miles) north of Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Emili...

APRIL 14-20, 2023

From U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Ireland for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement to Orthodox Easter celebrations and the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Madrid chief photographer Emilio Morenatti.

