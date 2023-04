Protestors pack a hallway and demand to be allowed into a House Judiciary Committee Field Hearing, Monday, April 17, 2023, in New York. Republicans up... Protestors pack a hallway and demand to be allowed into a House Judiciary Committee Field Hearing, Monday, April 17, 2023, in New York. Republicans upset with Donald Trump's indictment are escalating their war on the prosecutor who charged him, trying to embarrass him on his home turf. The committee is holding a field hearing near the offices of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, had sought to question him Thursday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)