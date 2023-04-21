Alexa
Fubon’s Tsai brothers top Forbes list of Taiwan’s wealthiest business people

Presidential hopeful Terry Gou listed at No. 6 in the rich list for Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/21 14:49
Forbes lists Richard Tsai (second left) and Daniel Tsai (third left) of Fubon Financial as Taiwan's wealthiest business people. 

Forbes lists Richard Tsai (second left) and Daniel Tsai (third left) of Fubon Financial as Taiwan's wealthiest business people.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Daniel (蔡明忠) and Richard Tsai (蔡明興) of Fubon Financial Holdings are the wealthiest business people in Taiwan, with presidential hopeful Terry Gou (郭台銘) ranking No. 6, according to the latest list published by Forbes Magazine on Friday (April 21).

The combined fortune of the Tsai brothers, whose group includes Taipei Fubon Bank, Taiwan Mobile, and shopping channel momo.com Inc., was estimated at US$8.8 billion (NT$269.43 billion). While the figure amounted to a drop of 8% from the previous year, it was the first time in five years they figured at the top of the list of 50 Taiwan billionaires, the Liberty Times reported.

The four Wei (魏) brothers of food conglomerate Ting Hsin International were listed joint No. 2 with US$8.3 billion, while petrochemicals tycoon Lin Shu-hong (林書鴻) of the Chang Chun Group No. 3 has US$7.9 billion.

Two cousins of Daniel and Richard Tsai, Tsai Hong-tu (蔡宏圖) and Tsai Cheng-ta (蔡政達), were listed at No. 4 with US$7.7 billion. They run Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd., a group which includes Cathay United Bank and Cathay Life Insurance.

Shoemaker Zhang Congyuan (張聰淵), who was Taiwan’s wealthiest business person in 2021 and 2022, fell to fifth position with a fortune estimated at US$7.6 billion.

Foxconn Technology founder Gou was listed No. 6 with US$7.4 billion. After retiring from the leadership position of the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer, Gou has focused on politics, running for the presidential nomination of the Kuomintang (KMT) for the Jan. 13, 2024 election.
