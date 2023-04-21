Polyurethane Foam Market Size Size Worth US$ Million, Globally, By 2027 At CAGR | Eurofoam Group, Polybit

According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, the polyurethane foam market is predicted to surpass USD 70.1 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.40%. The market growth is primarily driven by expansions in the building industry and increasing demand from the furnishing sector. Flexible and semi-rigid polyurethane foams with coatings, paints, and adhesives are extensively used in residential and commercial buildings, further fueling the market expansion. However, the high cost of raw materials involved in the production of polyurethane foam may act as a hindrance to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the polyurethane foam market are Inoac Corporation, Ufp Technologies, Inc., Saint-Gobain, Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa, Basf Se, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Eurofoam Group, Polybit, Huntsman International Llc, Nitto Denko Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Foampartner, Covestro Ag, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Dow Inc., and other prominent players.

The global polyurethane foam market is segmented by density composition, end-user, and type. The high-density polyurethane foam segment dominates the market share due to its ability to withstand high pressure. The building and construction industry is the largest end-user segment, using polyurethane foam for thermal insulation, flooring, waterproofing, air sealing, and structural and insulating foams. The spray foam segment holds the largest share in the polyurethane foam market, primarily used for thermal and acoustic insulation, flotation, and roofing.

The Asia-Pacific region leads the market due to increasing construction activities in emerging economies such as China, India, and Vietnam. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market, with the closure of key end-user industries such as construction and automotive, leading to a drop in demand for polyurethane foam.

The market is consolidated, with several global and regional industry players, including Inoac Corporation, Saint-Gobain, and BASF SE, among others. Companies are investing significantly in expanding their production capacities and establishing new production plants in unexplored regions to exploit market opportunities. Competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are also prominent in this market.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights into the growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the polyurethane foam market, highlighting the factors driving market size forecasts. Decision-makers can use this information to make sound strategic decisions, analyze growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

