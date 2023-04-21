Sustained Release Coatings Market Size Is Likely To Reach US$ In 2031

According to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, the global sustained release coatings market is expected to reach USD 770.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% (2022-2028). The market’s growth can be attributed to the rising demand for micro-encapsulated products, pharmaceutical products for effective patient treatment, and the increasing need for sustained release coatings in cancer and brain tumor-specific drug delivery.

Sustained Release Coatings Market to Reach USD 770 Million by 2028

New product launches, including technologically advanced and innovative sustained-release coating products for varied applications, are among the key strategies adopted by major players in the global sustained release coating market. North American companies are the most active region in terms of strategic initiatives. The tablet segment is projected to dominate the entire sustained release coatings market, with the development of mini-tablets being a prominent trend due to its multiple benefits.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the sustained release coatings market. There was a huge increase in the demand for coated pills during the pandemic, with rising demand for COVID-19 treatment. North America is the largest sustained release coatings market among the regions, and it is expected to remain so during the forecast period due to the rising demand for microencapsulated tablets, capsules, and pills.

BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Colorcon, Coating Place, Inc, and other prominent players dominate the sustained release coatings market. The players maintain their dominance by investing in launching enhanced products and services to customers, engaging strategic alliances and collaborations, and adopting different marketing strategies such as new launches, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their customer reach.

Market Segment:

By Type(Tablets, Capsules, And Pills)

By Application(In Vitro And In Vivo)

By Polymer Material(Ethyl & Methyl Cellulose, Polyvinyl & Cellulose Acetate, Meth Acrylic Acid, Peg And Others.)

By Region(North America, Europe, The Asia-Pacific, The Middle-East & Africa, And Latin America)

