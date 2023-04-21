17-year-old who allegedly fired submachine gun on New Taipei pawnshop in custody

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A teenager who allegedly sprayed bullets at the entrance to a pawnshop on Thursday (April 20) is in custody.

At around 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, the 17-year-old boy surnamed Liu (劉) was seen getting out of a taxi and opened fire with a submachine gun on a closed pawnshop in New Taipei's Tucheng District. He then fired several more rounds before hopping back into the same taxi and fleeing the scene.

Liu surrendered himself along with his weapon to Banqiao police at 8:55 a.m. and confessed that he had a grievance with the owner of the pawnshop, reported UDN. At the scene, police found 65 bullet holes, primarily in the shop's steel roller shutter and scooters parked in front.

Police are conducting an investigation into the motivation for Liu's actions and how the gun had been obtained. Liu is being investigated for breaching the Controlling Guns, Knives and Ammunition Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例) and in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act (少年事件處理法), he was sent before the juvenile court of the New Taipei City District Court, which ruled that he be placed in custody, reported CNA.

In addition, two shooting incidents occurred in Taipei City and New Taipei City on Wednesday (April 19). A 17-year-old male surnamed Wu (吳) allegedly fired shots in Taipei City's Zhongshan District and New Taipei City's Banqiao District. Wu was placed in custody by the juvenile court.

According to local media reports, the two days of shootings in Greater Taipei may be related to the seizure by Keelung police on April 11 of nearly one ton of raw materials used by a narcotics factory. The drug manufacturing factory reportedly has ties to the Bamboo Gang and Huashan Gang.

After the police raid on the factory, there was allegedly a dispute that broke out among gang members over property damage and the flow of illicit funds, possibly leading to the shootings, according to UDN.



Entrance to pawnshop. (CNA photo)



Bullet holes seen in steel roller shutter. (CNA photo)



Closeup of bullet holes in steel roller shutter. (CNA photo)



Bullet holes seen in scooter parked in front of pawnshop. (CNA photo)



Modified submachine gun Liu allegedly used to fire on pawnshop. (CNA photo)