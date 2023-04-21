Alexa
Hennessy and Kim Jones debut popup space in Taipei

'Future Room' shows off work from designer and is open free to public

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/04/21 12:38
Hennessy launches a pop-up store in Taipei showcasing a collaboration featuring Kim Jones. (Hennessy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hennessy has launched a space called “Future Room” that introduces collaborations with British fashion designer Kim Jones, at Shin Kong Mitsukoshi A11 until May 8.

The pop-up space has a mechanized bartender and showcases three projects with the creative director of Dior's menswear division. The centerpieces are a limited edition, a masterpiece edition of Hennessy X.O., and HNY low sneakers.

Taiwan has been distributed with two bottles of the X.O. masterpiece, from 200 produced worldwide, each costing NT$850,000 (US$27,543). It is wrapped in a sculptural titanium casing.

Hennessy X.O Masterpiece and Kim Jones collaboration. (Hennessy photo)

As for the sneakers, manufactured in Italy, the modern style takes inspiration from an early low-top basketball shape and pays tribute to the cognac with its color. More details are available for viewing online.

On Wednesday (April 19), Taiwanese musician Karencici, “Someday or One Day” actor Patrick Shih (施柏宇), “Kano” star Tsao Yu-ning (曹祐寧) appeared. Visitors to the popup can try the tasty madeleine made by the Taipei-based beverage store SOMA.

“Alcohol increases risk of over 60 diseases and health conditions.”

Limited Edition by Jones. (Hennessy photo)

HNY low sneakers. (Hennessy photo)
