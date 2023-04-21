Foreign tourists eligible for Taiwan's NT$5,000 lucky draw starting May 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of the government's plan to encourage more foreign tourists to visit Taiwan now that its COVID restrictions have been lifted, the Tourism Bureau on Thursday (April 20) announced the details of a lucky draw for a NT$5,000 (US$163) travel stipend for foreign tourists that will go into effect on May 1.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Monday (April 17) announced a subsidy scheme in which NT$5,000 will be provided to 500,000 foreign tourists who win a lucky draw over the course of three years. On Thursday, the Tourism Bureau announced that independent foreign travelers who enter the country on a foreign passport and stay between three days and 90 days will be eligible for the draw, effective May 1.

To jump-start Taiwan's tourism, the bureau stated that the NT$5,000 incentive will be handed out to 250,000 winners this year.

Next year, the prize will be awarded to 150,000 travelers, and in 2025, there will be 100,000 recipients. However, the bureau stated that it may adjust the yearly quota based on market conditions.

According to the bureau, tourists must register online in advance on the designated event webpage or corporate partner platform before they can participate in the draw. A bureau spokesperson told Taiwan News that the URL for the registration website has not yet been released, but said that it will go live on May 1.

Winners must choose whether to receive the funds via a pre-paid payment card or accommodation voucher and present the supporting documentation when claiming the prize at the counter of a designated airport or Tourism Bureau office.

Tourists who opt for payment cards can choose between having the money stored on an EasyCard or iPass, according to the spokesperson. When spending the prize money with these cards, the single purchase limit is NT$1,500, while no more than NT$3,000 can be spent per day.

Travelers who select the voucher option can apply them to the cost of hotel stays. In this case, five vouchers worth NT$1,000 each will be issued to each winner.

The vouchers can only be used by the winner, and they cannot be reused, exchanged, or resold. The vouchers can be used at hotels that have obtained a tourist hotel business license or that have acquired a license to operate a commercial hotel or hostel.

In terms of group tourists, the bureau stated that travel agencies will encourage tourists to apply for subsidies if they come to Taiwan for more than 3 days and 2 nights before the end of this year.