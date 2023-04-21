Results of the ixCrypto Index and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes Quarterly Review (2023 Q1)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 April 2023 - Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited ("IX Asia Indexes") announced the 2023
1st quarter review of the ixCrypto Index ("IXCI") and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes with results of the constituent review and exchange review as follows:
1. Constituent Review
1.1. ixCrypto Index
The number of constituent cryptos will remain unchanged as 33 constituents with 4 additions and 4 deletions:
Additions
- Uniswap
- OKB
- Lido DAO
- Aptos
Deletion
- MultiversX
- Chiliz
- Tezos
- Chain
After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 74.74%*, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 80.25%*. The constituents changes above and recapping at 40% will be effective on Apr 21, 2023 (Friday).
1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes
There is no change to the constituents of ixCrypto 5 EW Index ("IXEW5"), ixCrypto 5 SR Index ("IXSR5"), ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ("IXAEW10") and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index ("IXASR10"). The following constituent changes will be made to ixCrypto 10 EW Index ("IXEW10") and ixCrypto 10 SR Index ("IXSR10").
Additions
- Litecoin
Deletion
- TRON
Since the last review, there has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD0.79tn to USD1.19tn(+50.6%), and a rise in the daily volume from USD27bn to USD53bn(+96.3%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has gone up by 69.36% since the last review.
2. Exchange Review
As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:
Selected Exchanges
- Binance
- Hotcoin Global
- Upbit
- Coinbase Exchange
- OKX
- Bitrue
- LBank
- MEXC
- HitBTC
- FMFW.io
For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com
More details about the ixCrypto Index and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes, including their constituents, constituents' weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/
*exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict of interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)
Appendix 1
ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")
| Universe
| All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world
| Selection Criteria
| Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume
| Number of Constituents
| Variable/33 in Q1 2023
| Launch Date
| 12th December 2018
| Base Date
| 3rd December 2018
| Base Value
| 1,000
| Reconstitution Rule
| If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.
| Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency
| Quarterly and with a fast entry rule
| Weighting Methodology
| Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%
| Currency
| US Dollar
| Dissemination
| Every 5 seconds for 7x24
| Website
| https://ix-index.com/
Appendix 2
Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index
|
| Crypto
| 90-day-average-volume *
| 90-day-average- Market Cap
| Cummulative Market Coverage before Cap
| Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
| 1
| Bitcoin
| $25,449,278,424
| $438,829,053,191
| 42.52%
| 40.00%
| 2
| Ethereum
| $8,278,216,577
| $193,453,028,055
| 61.26%
| 35.99%
| 3
| XRP
| $1,184,409,602
| $19,974,181,780
| 63.20%
| 4.53%
| 4
| Cardano
| $376,012,796
| $12,200,894,622
| 64.38%
| 2.15%
| 5
| Dogecoin
| $507,613,579
| $10,661,852,583
| 65.41%
| 1.69%
| 6
| Polygon
| $555,379,442
| $9,781,509,059
| 66.36%
| 1.63%
| 7
| Solana
| $762,840,531
| $7,909,860,525
| 67.13%
| 1.30%
| 8
| Polkadot
| $267,031,377
| $7,065,956,841
| 67.81%
| 1.18%
| 9
| Litecoin
| $623,192,729
| $6,384,261,984
| 68.43%
| 1.06%
| 10
| Shiba Inu
| $336,780,400
| $6,289,083,980
| 69.04%
| 1.02%
| 11
| TRON
| $290,209,474
| $5,808,250,850
| 69.60%
| 0.97%
| 12
| Avalanche
| $320,901,066
| $5,437,629,995
| 70.13%
| 0.92%
| 13
| Uniswap
| $106,701,142
| $4,696,747,713
| 70.58%
| 0.56%
| 14
| Cosmos
| $ 178,249,536
| $3,577,066,236
| 70.93%
| 0.52%
| 15
| Chainlink
| $332,151,294
| $3,519,135,089
| 71.27%
| 0.61%
| 16
| Monero
| $86,824,707
| $2,909,649,815
| 71.55%
| 0.47%
| 17
| Ethereum Classic
| $229,114,398
| $2,893,276,920
| 71.83%
| 0.47%
| 18
| Toncoin
| $36,876,552
| $2,822,045,513
| 72.11%
| 0.42%
| 19
| OKB
| $41,845,933
| $2,456,648,800
| 72.35%
| 0.41%
| 20
| Bitcoin Cash
| $197,874,418
| $2,420,803,260
| 72.58%
| 0.38%
| 21
| Stellar
| $71,560,157
| $2,293,572,926
| 72.80%
| 0.46%
| 22
| Filecoin
| $344,525,649
| $2,106,765,711
| 73.01%
| 0.37%
| 23
| Lido DAO
| $199,339,378
| $1,955,976,952
| 73.20%
| 0.33%
| 24
| Aptos
| $639,057,286
| $1,904,359,727
| 73.38%
| 0.32%
| 25
| NEAR Protocol
| $149,103,191
| $1,824,771,134
| 73.56%
| 0.27%
| 26
| ApeCoin
| $152,483,756
| $1,802,620,873
| 73.73%
| 0.25%
| 27
| Hedera
| $55,083,160
| $1,730,967,976
| 73.90%
| 0.32%
| 28
| VeChain
| $62,651,515
| $1,670,498,435
| 74.06%
| 0.27%
| 29
| Algorand
| $84,954,473
| $1,659,311,895
| 74.22%
| 0.26%
| 30
| Quant
| $30,794,376
| $1,575,121,607
| 74.37%
| 0.25%
| 31
| Internet Computer
| $49,136,148
| $1,554,898,198
| 74.53%
| 0.25%
| 32
| EOS
| $160,954,071
| $1,169,374,727
| 74.64%
| 0.21%
| 33
| Flow
| $68,239,569
| $1,066,918,980
| 74.74%
| 0.16%
As of 31 March 2023
* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses
# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is calculated based on the market capitalization of the index constituents on cut-off date, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average- Market Cap
Selection of index constitiuents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume
For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website
Appendix 3
Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes
|
| Index Constituents
| ixCrypto 5 EW Index
| ixCrypto 5 SR Index
| ixCrypto 10 EW Index
| ixCrypto 10 SR Index
| ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index
| ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index
| 1
| Bitcoin
| 20%
| 46.40%
| 10.00%
| 36.46%
| -
| -
| 2
| Ethereum
| 20%
| 29.52%
| 10.00%
| 23.20%
| 10.00%
| 36.46%
| 3
| XRP
| 20%
| 10.47%
| 10.00%
| 8.23%
| 10.00%
| 23.20%
| 4
| Cardano
| 20%
| 7.21%
| 10.00%
| 5.66%
| 10.00%
| 8.23%
| 5
| Dogecoin
| 20%
| 6.40%
| 10.00%
| 5.03%
| 10.00%
| 5.66%
| 6
| Polygon
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 4.93%
| 10.00%
| 5.03%
| 7
| Solana
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 4.41%
| 10.00%
| 4.93%
| 8
| Polkadot
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 4.19%
| 10.00%
| 4.41%
| 9
| Litecoin
| -
| -
| 10.00%
| 3.98%
| 10.00%
| 4.19%
| 10
| Shiba Inu
| -
| -
| 10.00%
