Results of the ixCrypto Index and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes Quarterly Review (2023 Q1)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 April 2023 - Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited ("IX Asia Indexes") announced the 2023



1st quarter review of the ixCrypto Index ("IXCI") and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes with results of the constituent review and exchange review as follows:



1. Constituent Review



1.1. ixCrypto Index



The number of constituent cryptos will remain unchanged as 33 constituents with 4 additions and 4 deletions:



Additions



Uniswap OKB Lido DAO Aptos

MultiversX Chiliz Tezos Chain

Litecoin

TRON

Binance Hotcoin Global Upbit Coinbase Exchange OKX Bitrue LBank MEXC HitBTC FMFW.io

Appendix 1



ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")



Universe

All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world

Selection Criteria

Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume

Number of Constituents

Variable/33 in Q1 2023

Launch Date

12th December 2018

Base Date

3rd December 2018

Base Value

1,000

Reconstitution Rule

If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.

Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency

Quarterly and with a fast entry rule

Weighting Methodology

Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%

Currency

US Dollar

Dissemination

Every 5 seconds for 7x24

Website

https://ix-index.com/



After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 74.74%*, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 80.25%*. The constituents changes above and recapping at 40% will be effective on Apr 21, 2023 (Friday).There is no change to the constituents of ixCrypto 5 EW Index ("IXEW5"), ixCrypto 5 SR Index ("IXSR5"), ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ("IXAEW10") and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index ("IXASR10"). The following constituent changes will be made to ixCrypto 10 EW Index ("IXEW10") and ixCrypto 10 SR Index ("IXSR10").Since the last review, there has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD0.79tn to USD1.19tn(+50.6%), and a rise in the daily volume from USD27bn to USD53bn(+96.3%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has gone up by 69.36% since the last review.As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com More details about the ixCrypto Index and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes, including their constituents, constituents' weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index





Crypto

90-day-average-volume *

90-day-average- Market Cap

Cummulative Market Coverage before Cap

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#

1

Bitcoin

$25,449,278,424

$438,829,053,191

42.52%

40.00%

2

Ethereum

$8,278,216,577

$193,453,028,055

61.26%

35.99%

3

XRP

$1,184,409,602

$19,974,181,780

63.20%

4.53%

4

Cardano

$376,012,796

$12,200,894,622

64.38%

2.15%

5

Dogecoin

$507,613,579

$10,661,852,583

65.41%

1.69%

6

Polygon

$555,379,442

$9,781,509,059

66.36%

1.63%

7

Solana

$762,840,531

$7,909,860,525

67.13%

1.30%

8

Polkadot

$267,031,377

$7,065,956,841

67.81%

1.18%

9

Litecoin

$623,192,729

$6,384,261,984

68.43%

1.06%

10

Shiba Inu

$336,780,400

$6,289,083,980

69.04%

1.02%

11

TRON

$290,209,474

$5,808,250,850

69.60%

0.97%

12

Avalanche

$320,901,066

$5,437,629,995

70.13%

0.92%

13

Uniswap

$106,701,142

$4,696,747,713

70.58%

0.56%

14

Cosmos

$ 178,249,536

$3,577,066,236

70.93%

0.52%

15

Chainlink

$332,151,294

$3,519,135,089

71.27%

0.61%

16

Monero

$86,824,707

$2,909,649,815

71.55%

0.47%

17

Ethereum Classic

$229,114,398

$2,893,276,920

71.83%

0.47%

18

Toncoin

$36,876,552

$2,822,045,513

72.11%

0.42%

19

OKB

$41,845,933

$2,456,648,800

72.35%

0.41%

20

Bitcoin Cash

$197,874,418

$2,420,803,260

72.58%

0.38%

21

Stellar

$71,560,157

$2,293,572,926

72.80%

0.46%

22

Filecoin

$344,525,649

$2,106,765,711

73.01%

0.37%

23

Lido DAO

$199,339,378

$1,955,976,952

73.20%

0.33%

24

Aptos

$639,057,286

$1,904,359,727

73.38%

0.32%

25

NEAR Protocol

$149,103,191

$1,824,771,134

73.56%

0.27%

26

ApeCoin

$152,483,756

$1,802,620,873

73.73%

0.25%

27

Hedera

$55,083,160

$1,730,967,976

73.90%

0.32%

28

VeChain

$62,651,515

$1,670,498,435

74.06%

0.27%

29

Algorand

$84,954,473

$1,659,311,895

74.22%

0.26%

30

Quant

$30,794,376

$1,575,121,607

74.37%

0.25%

31

Internet Computer

$49,136,148

$1,554,898,198

74.53%

0.25%

32

EOS

$160,954,071

$1,169,374,727

74.64%

0.21%

33

Flow

$68,239,569

$1,066,918,980

74.74%

0.16%



As of 31 March 2023* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is calculated based on the market capitalization of the index constituents on cut-off date, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average- Market Cap

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

