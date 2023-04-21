Alexa
Results of the ixCrypto Index and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes Quarterly Review (2023 Q1)

By IX Asia Indexes Company Limited, Media OutReach
2023/04/21 12:00

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 April 2023 - Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited ("IX Asia Indexes") announced the 2023

1st quarter review of the ixCrypto Index ("IXCI") and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes with results of the constituent review and exchange review as follows:

1. Constituent Review

1.1. ixCrypto Index

The number of constituent cryptos will remain unchanged as 33 constituents with 4 additions and 4 deletions:

Additions

  1. Uniswap
  2. OKB
  3. Lido DAO
  4. Aptos

Deletion
  1. MultiversX
  2. Chiliz
  3. Tezos
  4. Chain

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 74.74%*, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 80.25%*. The constituents changes above and recapping at 40% will be effective on Apr 21, 2023 (Friday).

1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

There is no change to the constituents of ixCrypto 5 EW Index ("IXEW5"), ixCrypto 5 SR Index ("IXSR5"), ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ("IXAEW10") and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index ("IXASR10"). The following constituent changes will be made to ixCrypto 10 EW Index ("IXEW10") and ixCrypto 10 SR Index ("IXSR10").

Additions
  1. Litecoin

Deletion
  1. TRON

Since the last review, there has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD0.79tn to USD1.19tn(+50.6%), and a rise in the daily volume from USD27bn to USD53bn(+96.3%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has gone up by 69.36% since the last review.

2. Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:

Selected Exchanges
  1. Binance
  2. Hotcoin Global
  3. Upbit
  4. Coinbase Exchange
  5. OKX
  6. Bitrue
  7. LBank
  8. MEXC
  9. HitBTC
  10. FMFW.io

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com

More details about the ixCrypto Index and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes, including their constituents, constituents' weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

*exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict of interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)

Appendix 1

ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")

Universe
All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world
Selection Criteria
Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume
Number of Constituents
Variable/33 in Q1 2023
Launch Date
12th December 2018
Base Date
3rd December 2018
Base Value
1,000
Reconstitution Rule
If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.
Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency
Quarterly and with a fast entry rule
Weighting Methodology
Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%
Currency
US Dollar
Dissemination
Every 5 seconds for 7x24
Website
https://ix-index.com/

Appendix 2

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index


Crypto
90-day-average-volume *
90-day-average- Market Cap
Cummulative Market Coverage before Cap
Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#
1
Bitcoin
$25,449,278,424
$438,829,053,191
42.52%
40.00%
2
Ethereum
$8,278,216,577
$193,453,028,055
61.26%
35.99%
3
XRP
$1,184,409,602
$19,974,181,780
63.20%
4.53%
4
Cardano
$376,012,796
$12,200,894,622
64.38%
2.15%
5
Dogecoin
$507,613,579
$10,661,852,583
65.41%
1.69%
6
Polygon
$555,379,442
$9,781,509,059
66.36%
1.63%
7
Solana
$762,840,531
$7,909,860,525
67.13%
1.30%
8
Polkadot
$267,031,377
$7,065,956,841
67.81%
1.18%
9
Litecoin
$623,192,729
$6,384,261,984
68.43%
1.06%
10
Shiba Inu
$336,780,400
$6,289,083,980
69.04%
1.02%
11
TRON
$290,209,474
$5,808,250,850
69.60%
0.97%
12
Avalanche
$320,901,066
$5,437,629,995
70.13%
0.92%
13
Uniswap
$106,701,142
$4,696,747,713
70.58%
0.56%
14
Cosmos
$ 178,249,536
$3,577,066,236
70.93%
0.52%
15
Chainlink
$332,151,294
$3,519,135,089
71.27%
0.61%
16
Monero
$86,824,707
$2,909,649,815
71.55%
0.47%
17
Ethereum Classic
$229,114,398
$2,893,276,920
71.83%
0.47%
18
Toncoin
$36,876,552
$2,822,045,513
72.11%
0.42%
19
OKB
$41,845,933
$2,456,648,800
72.35%
0.41%
20
Bitcoin Cash
$197,874,418
$2,420,803,260
72.58%
0.38%
21
Stellar
$71,560,157
$2,293,572,926
72.80%
0.46%
22
Filecoin
$344,525,649
$2,106,765,711
73.01%
0.37%
23
Lido DAO
$199,339,378
$1,955,976,952
73.20%
0.33%
24
Aptos
$639,057,286
$1,904,359,727
73.38%
0.32%
25
NEAR Protocol
$149,103,191
$1,824,771,134
73.56%
0.27%
26
ApeCoin
$152,483,756
$1,802,620,873
73.73%
0.25%
27
Hedera
$55,083,160
$1,730,967,976
73.90%
0.32%
28
VeChain
$62,651,515
$1,670,498,435
74.06%
0.27%
29
Algorand
$84,954,473
$1,659,311,895
74.22%
0.26%
30
Quant
$30,794,376
$1,575,121,607
74.37%
0.25%
31
Internet Computer
$49,136,148
$1,554,898,198
74.53%
0.25%
32
EOS
$160,954,071
$1,169,374,727
74.64%
0.21%
33
Flow
$68,239,569
$1,066,918,980
74.74%
0.16%

As of 31 March 2023

* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses
# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is calculated based on the market capitalization of the index constituents on cut-off date, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average- Market Cap
Selection of index constitiuents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume
For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website

Appendix 3

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes


Index Constituents
ixCrypto 5 EW Index
ixCrypto 5 SR Index
ixCrypto 10 EW Index
ixCrypto 10 SR Index
ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index
ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index
1
Bitcoin
20%
46.40%
10.00%
36.46%
-
-
2
Ethereum
20%
29.52%
10.00%
23.20%
10.00%
36.46%
3
XRP
20%
10.47%
10.00%
8.23%
10.00%
23.20%
4
Cardano
20%
7.21%
10.00%
5.66%
10.00%
8.23%
5
Dogecoin
20%
6.40%
10.00%
5.03%
10.00%
5.66%
6
Polygon
-
-
10.00%
4.93%
10.00%
5.03%
7
Solana
-
-
10.00%
4.41%
10.00%
4.93%
8
Polkadot
-
-
10.00%
4.19%
10.00%
4.41%
9
Litecoin
-
-
10.00%
3.98%
10.00%
4.19%
10
Shiba Inu
-
-
10.00%